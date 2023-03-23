Muslims in Kurdistan Region observe Ramadan 

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Muslims across the Kurdistan Region on Wednesday night began their rituals for the month of Ramadan.

Prior to the morning prayers (fajr) that begins the daily fasting period, thousands of worshipers in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region congregated in mosques on Wednesday night to perform Taraweeh, a voluntary prayer conducted after the evening (Isha) prayer.

This year, both the Sunni and Shia communities are observing the holy month at the same time. During Ramadan, worshippers abstain from drinking, eating, and other activities during the daily fasting time from dawn to dusk for a period of 29 or 30 days.

Fasting is one of the main obligations of able-bodied Muslims. It is believed that the Quran, Islam’s holy book, was revealed to Prophet Muhammad during Ramadan.

Iraqi and Kurdistan Region officials, diplomats based in the country, and international organizations issued congratulatory statements on the occasion of the holy month; wishing all the worshippers a blessed month.

“I pray that the Almighty and the Most Merciful God accept your prayers and fasting,” Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani said on Wednesday, hoping the month will bring peace and harmony to the people of the Kurdistan Region and the world.

For the Kurdistan Region, the hours of fasting on the first day of Ramadan will last 13 hours and 41 minutes. The fasting period continues to increase daily, with the last day of the month being 1 and 47 minutes longer, according to a timetable published by the Ministry of Endowment and Religious Affairs.

This year’s Ramadan coincides with the third day of Newroz, the Kurdish New Year.