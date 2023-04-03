Suspected ISIS attack kills one SDF fighter in northern Syria

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – A suspected ISIS attack on Sunday resulted in the death of one member of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in the southern countryside of Al-Hasakah in Syria, the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) reported.

The suspected ISIS attack targeted a military vehicle, which injured four members of the SDF who were taken to a hospital for treatment. One of the injured members later died of his wounds.

SOHR has documented 44 operations carried out by ISIS in areas under the control of the Autonomous Administration since the beginning of 2023, which have resulted in 32 deaths.

The latest suspected ISIS attack highlights the ongoing threat of ISIS in Syria, despite efforts by the SDF and other forces to maintain control over the region.

Read More: Two ISIS suicide bombers killed in Syria’s Hasakah

Also on March 31, the Internal Security Forces (Asayish) killed two ISIS suicide bombers, attempting to attack Asayish security posts in Hasakah.

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) in a tweet on Sunday said that US forces and SDF are exploiting the information from the explosives and material for follow-on raids against ISIS.

“CENTCOM is committed to the enduring defeat of ISIS alongside our partners in Iraq and Syria.”