Iraqi PM Welcomes Sadr Move to Integrate Saraya al-Salam Into State Forces

Baghdad calls on all armed factions to place weapons under state authority following Muqtada al-Sadr’s announcement

2 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Iraq’s government on Wednesday welcomed a decision by influential Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr to dissolve the political affiliation of Saraya al-Salam and integrate the armed group into official state security structures, describing the move as an important step toward strengthening state authority and the rule of law.

In an official statement issued by the office of the prime minister and commander-in-chief of the armed forces, Ali Faleh al-Zaidi, Baghdad praised what it called al-Sadr’s “responsible national stance” and said the initiative supports efforts to consolidate the state’s exclusive control over weapons.

“We value the responsible national stance announced by the leader of the National Shiite Movement, Sayyid Muqtada al-Sadr, which involves the integration of the Saraya al-Salam formations into the state and placing them under the command of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces,” the statement said.

The government said the decision would help reinforce internal stability, strengthen state institutions, and support Iraqi security agencies in carrying out their constitutional duties.

Baghdad also called on all armed factions across the country to follow the same path by operating solely under the umbrella of official state institutions.

“In this context, we call upon all armed factions to follow the same responsible national path,” the statement added, emphasizing that the state must remain “the sole entity authorized to have a monopoly on weapons and the enforcement of the law.”

The statement stressed that Iraq’s current political and security conditions require unified national efforts to preserve sovereignty, stability, and public confidence in constitutional institutions.

Earlier on Wednesday, al-Sadr announced the complete separation of Saraya al-Salam from the National Shiite Movement and ordered its full integration into Iraq’s state military framework.

In a separate statement, the cleric said the move was motivated by “public interest” and the need to avoid dangers threatening the country. He declared that Saraya al-Salam would no longer function as an independent armed organization tied to a political movement.

Al-Sadr also ordered affiliated civilian entities linked to the group to transform into a non-military structure known as “Al-Bunyan al-Marsous” (The Solid Edifice), without headquarters, weapons, uniforms, or organizational titles.

The cleric further urged all factions within the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) to distance themselves from partisan and sectarian influence and eventually hand over their weapons to the state.

Saraya al-Salam emerged as one of Iraq’s most prominent Shiite armed groups after 2014, when it played a key role in fighting the Islamic State group alongside other PMF factions.

The latest developments come amid renewed domestic and international pressure on Iraq to consolidate all weapons under state control and reduce the influence of armed groups operating outside formal military institutions, particularly factions aligned with Iran.