Iran Accuses US and Israel of Seeking Regime Change and Partition of Country

Tehran warns of alleged plans involving economic pressure, sabotage, and internal destabilization amid ongoing talks to end regional war

3 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Iran’s intelligence ministry on Wednesday accused the United States and Israel of continuing efforts to overthrow the Islamic republic and divide the country, despite ongoing negotiations aimed at ending the regional conflict that erupted earlier this year.

In a statement carried by Iranian state media, the ministry said Washington and Israel had failed to achieve their objectives through military means during the recent war and were now pursuing alternative methods to weaken Iran internally.

“The enemy is now pursuing through other means the objective of overthrowing and partitioning the country, which it openly declared at the beginning of the recent war but failed to achieve through military attack,” the ministry said.

The remarks come as Tehran and Washington continue indirect exchanges aimed at drafting an agreement to end the war that began on February 28 and rapidly expanded across the Middle East.

According to the statement, Iranian intelligence services had obtained information suggesting that the United States and Israel plan to intensify economic pressure on Iran while attempting to create divisions among the country’s ethnic and religious communities.

The ministry also alleged that efforts were underway to carry out sabotage operations and “terrorist activities” inside the country.

It further claimed that such operations could involve the smuggling of weapons, ammunition, and illegal communication equipment, including Starlink satellite internet devices.

Iranian authorities have repeatedly accused foreign powers of supporting unrest and covert operations inside the country, particularly during periods of heightened regional tensions.

For decades, Iran and Israel have engaged in a long-running shadow conflict involving cyberattacks, sabotage operations, and assassinations, including attacks targeting Iran’s nuclear facilities and scientists.

Tensions escalated dramatically last year during a 12-day war between the two longtime adversaries, marking the first sustained direct military confrontation after years of indirect hostilities and limited retaliatory exchanges.

Iran does not recognize Israel and has had no diplomatic relations with the United States since 1980, following the aftermath of the Iranian Revolution and the US embassy hostage crisis in Tehran.