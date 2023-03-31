Security

Two ISIS suicide bombers killed in Syria’s Hasakah

The two suspected ISIS fighters were killed in the Al-Nashwa neighborhood of Hasaka.
author_image Wladimir van Wilgenburg
Two suspected suicide bombers were killed in Hasakah (Photo: ANHA)
Syria Syria ISIS Hasakah

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The local Hawar News Agency (ANHA) reports that that the Internal Security Forces (Asayish) killed two ISIS suicide bombers, attempting to attack Asayish security posts.

The two suspected ISIS fighters were killed in the Al-Nashwa neighborhood of Hasaka.

Despite significant losses suffered by ISIS in the region, the group still poses a threat to security in northeast Syria.

In remote and deserted areas, ISIS has been able to regroup and reorganize themselves, and continue to launch attacks on security forces and civilians.

The threat posed by ISIS remains a significant challenge to the security and stability of northeast Syria, and requires ongoing efforts to combat the group and prevent its resurgence.

