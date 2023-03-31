Two ISIS suicide bombers killed in Syria’s Hasakah

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The local Hawar News Agency (ANHA) reports that that the Internal Security Forces (Asayish) killed two ISIS suicide bombers, attempting to attack Asayish security posts.

NEW — #ISIS militants launched an assault on a large Asayish position in southern #Hasakeh city today. Unverified claims of Kurdish casualties.



The attack took place in a district adjacent to Ghweiran, home to the #SDF’s ‘max security’ prison holding ~5,000 #ISIS fighters. pic.twitter.com/N3q9yFNtJe — Charles Lister (@Charles_Lister) March 31, 2023

The two suspected ISIS fighters were killed in the Al-Nashwa neighborhood of Hasaka.

Despite significant losses suffered by ISIS in the region, the group still poses a threat to security in northeast Syria.

In remote and deserted areas, ISIS has been able to regroup and reorganize themselves, and continue to launch attacks on security forces and civilians.

The threat posed by ISIS remains a significant challenge to the security and stability of northeast Syria, and requires ongoing efforts to combat the group and prevent its resurgence.