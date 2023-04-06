IED explosion damages villagers’ vehicle in Erbil

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – An IED allegedly planted by the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) in northern Erbil province damaged a vehicle carrying three villagers on Thursday morning, but did not result in any casualties, according to a local official speaking to Kurdistan 24.

The passengers were traveling in the Sidakan district to collect springtime wild vegetables and herbs, Ihsan Chalabi, the mayor of the town, told Kurdistan 24. Although the vehicle was destroyed, the passenger did not sustain injuries.

“We suspect the TNT was planted by the PKK,” Chalabi said, reiterating the government’s demand for Kurdish militants to vacate the populated areas.

PKK and Turkey have been engaged in an armed conflict for decades. Thousands from both sides have died in the conflict. Much of the conflict has taken place in the populated areas of the Kurdistan Region.

The Singa Strait, where the incident took place, has been occupied by PKK militants who frequently conduct drone strikes and military operations.

In the spring, villagers usually go to the mountains to collect wild vegetables and herbs, to sell them for their livelihood. They often become victims of mines and explosives contaminating the area, a phenomenon due to the legacy of Iraq’s numerous wars.