SDF Spokesman Denies Turkish Military Buildup Along Frontlines

4 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) said Wednesday they have not observed any recent Turkish military mobilization along the frontlines, countering speculation about a potential escalation in northern Syria.

Mahmoud Habib, spokesperson for the Democratic North Forces—an SDF component—told Al Arabiya/Al Hadath that “no military buildup or preparations for a major Turkish operation have been detected in recent weeks.”

He added that Ankara is attempting to expand its territorial influence in Syria, accusing Türkiye of “escaping its domestic obligations by destabilizing the Syrian file,” in his words.

The comments come as Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan outlined Ankara’s conditions for reopening all border crossings with Syria, including major gates opposite Qamishlo and the Nusaybin area.

Speaking during a parliamentary session on the 2026 Foreign Ministry budget on Tuesday, Fidan said Türkiye is “in principle ready to open all border crossings,” but stressed that full implementation of the March 10 agreement between Damascus and the SDF is required before any comprehensive reopening can proceed.

The March 10 deal, signed earlier this year by Syrian President Ahmed al-Shara and SDF Commander Mazloum Abdi, outlines the integration of civil and military institutions in northeast Syria under state administration.

Fidan stated that procedures linked to the agreement have not yet been completed, adding that Ankara believes implementation has been delayed on the SDF side.

“To open the crossings—especially those around Nusaybin—the Syrian central government must reach a certain stage,” he said.

Responding to parliamentary questions on regional diplomacy, Fidan also clarified Türkiye’s role in Gaza.

He said neither Türkiye nor any other country currently holds guarantor status under international law.

He explained that the Sharm El-Sheikh Agreement—signed by Türkiye, Qatar, the United States, and Egypt—is focused on mediation efforts and the continuation of peace initiatives, rather than establishing any formal guarantee mechanism.

“At this stage, we are not technically or legally a guarantor state, nor is there any other,” Fidan said, adding that Ankara remains ready to assume such responsibilities should future agreements require it.

SDF denials of Turkish military mobilization coincide with Ankara’s renewed emphasis on the March 10 agreement as a prerequisite for normalizing border crossings with Syria.

As both sides reference the deal’s implementation, the status of the northeast remains closely tied to ongoing political, administrative, and security negotiations between Damascus, the SDF, and Türkiye.