President Barzani: The Women's Union is a Vital Achievement of the National Struggle

President Masoud Barzani praised the Kurdistan Women's Union as a vital achievement of the national struggle, stating it has successfully conveyed Kurdish women's voices and strengthened their rights, on its 73rd anniversary.

3 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - President Masoud Barzani congratulates the founding of the Kurdistan Women's Union, stating that "through its persistent struggle, it has successfully conveyed the voice of the women of Kurdistan."

On Thursday, President Barzani issued a message marking the 73rd anniversary of the founding of the Kurdistan Women's Union.

President Barzani's message read: "Respected Secretary and members of the Secretariat Bureau of the Kurdistan Women's Union, on the occasion of the seventy-third anniversary of the founding of the Kurdistan Women's Union, I extend my warm congratulations to you, all members of your struggling organization, and all women of Kurdistan."

President Barzani emphasized that "the Kurdistan Women's Union is a significant achievement of the national struggle and the liberation movement of Kurdistan, having played a prominent and impactful role in raising awareness, protecting women's rights, and strengthening the status of Kurdish women."

As described by President Barzani, the Kurdistan Women's Union "has, through its ceaseless struggle, succeeded in conveying the voice of the women of Kurdistan and serving as a vital part of the national and civil struggle of the people of Kurdistan."

Text of President Barzani’s Message on the Occasion of the 73rd Anniversary of the Founding of the Kurdistan Women's Union:

In the Name of God, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful

Respected Secretary and members of the Secretariat Bureau of the Kurdistan Women's Union,

On the occasion of the seventy-third anniversary of the founding of the Kurdistan Women's Union, I extend my warm congratulations to you, all members of your struggling organization, and all women of Kurdistan.

The Kurdistan Women's Union is a significant achievement of the national struggle and the liberation movement of Kurdistan. It has played a prominent and impactful role in raising awareness, protecting women's rights, and strengthening the status of Kurdish women. Through its ceaseless struggle, this organization has succeeded in conveying the voice of the women of Kurdistan and has been a vital part of the national and civil struggle of the people of Kurdistan.

On this anniversary, I express my appreciation for the struggle and sacrifices of the women of Kurdistan and the responsibilities they have borne during the various stages of the Kurdistan people's struggle. I am confident that the Kurdistan Women's Union, just as in previous stages of its struggle, will continue to play a pioneering role in the future in advancing the just cause of our people and defending the rights and demands of women.

I wish you success.

Masoud Barzani