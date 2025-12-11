Nechirvan Barzani: We Are Working to Strengthen Women’s Position in Decision-Making Centers

On the 73rd anniversary of the Kurdistan Women's Union, Nechirvan Barzani reaffirmed full support for strengthening women's roles in decision-making and administrative centers, praising their historic sacrifices and current societal contributions.

3 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - On the 73rd anniversary of the founding of the Kurdistan Women's Union, Nechirvan Barzani warmly congratulates all women of Kurdistan, stating, "We reaffirm our full support for the struggle and activities of the Kurdistan Women's Union in realizing their rights and strengthening the position of women in decision-making and administrative centers."

The full text of the statement is as follows:

On the seventy-third anniversary of its founding, I extend my warmest congratulations to the Secretariat and members of the Kurdistan Women's Union, and to all women of Kurdistan.

The Kurdistan Women's Union, as a great school of patriotism and development, possesses a history full of glory. Founded upon the principles and vision of the immortal Barzani’s path, this organization has always been an integral part and active partner in the national struggle, while simultaneously serving as a pioneer in civil and social activism.

During the difficult days of the revolution, the women of Kurdistan were supreme examples of resilience and sacrifice. Today, in the era of reconstruction and development, they play an active and effective role in the administration and advancement of society. The women of Kurdistan have proven that they are the fundamental pillars of a healthy and progressive society.

On this anniversary, we reaffirm our full support for the struggle and activities of the Kurdistan Women's Union to achieve their rights and strengthen women's positions within decision-making and administrative bodies. We fully believe that without the active participation of women, society cannot move toward a brighter future.

A salute to the pure souls of the women who sacrificed their lives for the freedom of Kurdistan and for their rights.

I wish the Kurdistan Women's Union continued success and progress.