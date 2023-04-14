PM Barzani pays tribute to Anfal genocide victims on 35th anniversary

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Friday called on the Iraqi government to fulfill its moral and constitutional obligation to compensate the victims and survivors on the 35th anniversary of the Anfal campaign.

Anfal: the genocidal campaign against the Kurdish people. pic.twitter.com/taw2nJLEZn — Masrour Barzani (@masrourbarzani) April 14, 2023

“Today, with a heart full of sorrow, we commemorate the martyrs and victims of the infamous Anfal campaign, which was one of the most brutal forms of genocide committed against the Kurdish people and Kurdistan thirty-five year ago,” PM Barzani said.

“The Anfal campaign was a brutal genocide not only against the Kurdish people, but also against all human and moral values,” he added.

Therefore, PM Masrour Barzani again called on the Iraqi government “to fulfill its moral and constitutional obligation” to compensate the victims and families of the victims of the Anfal genocide campaign.

He also said that the Kurdistan Regional Government “should serve the proud families of the martyrs in a better way.”



“In the sad memory of the Anfal campaign, we pay tribute to the martyrs and Anfal victims of Kurdistan and we will always remember them,” he concluded.



Annually on April 14th, the Kurdistan Region observes the remembrance of the Anfal campaign, that began in 1988 with an attack on Garmiyan.

This campaign resulted in the tragic loss of more than 180,000 Kurdish lives, including innocent women and children.