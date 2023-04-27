Politics

Kurd elected as mayor of Lambeth bourough in London

“I thank the people of Lambeth and my councillor colleagues for this wonderful opportunity. It is an honor and a privilege to have your trust and support,” he added.
author_image Wladimir van Wilgenburg
Sarbaz Barznji (center) poses for a group photo with councillors of London's Lambeth, April 26, 2023. (Photo: Sarbaz Barznji/Twitter)
Sarbaz Barznji (center) poses for a group photo with councillors of London's Lambeth, April 26, 2023. (Photo: Sarbaz Barznji/Twitter)
Europe Sarbaz Barzinji

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) — On Thursday, Sarbaz Barznji was elected as mayor of the London Borough of Lambeth. He took his oath of office wearing traditional Kurdish attire. He was formerly the deputy mayor. 

“I am deeply honored to have been elected as your Mayor. It is my privilege to serve this vibrant community and contribute to a brighter future for everyone,” he wrote in a tweet. 

“I thank the people of Lambeth and my councillor colleagues for this wonderful opportunity. It is an honor and a privilege to have your trust and support,” he added.

He promised to do everything in his power “to serve this community well. Together, we can create a brighter, more inclusive future for ourselves, our children, and future generations.”

The official Twitter account of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) in the UK congratulated Sarbaz Barznji on his election. “We are proud of you and wish you further success.”

Kurdistan24 ©Copyright 2021
All Rights Reserved
Listen To
Kurdistan24 Radio On
Download
Kurdistan24 Applications On
Eutelsat11677 H 5040
NileSat11354 V 27500
Hotbird11373 H 27500
100.7FM
SLEMANI   HALABJA
99.7FM
ERBIL   KIRKUK   DUHOK
App Store Google Play Galaxy Store Huawei Store
Site Map -  Privacy Policy -  About -  Contact -  Frequencies and Apps -  Jobs -  Archive