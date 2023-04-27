Kurd elected as mayor of Lambeth bourough in London

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) — On Thursday, Sarbaz Barznji was elected as mayor of the London Borough of Lambeth. He took his oath of office wearing traditional Kurdish attire. He was formerly the deputy mayor.

“I am deeply honored to have been elected as your Mayor. It is my privilege to serve this vibrant community and contribute to a brighter future for everyone,” he wrote in a tweet.

“I thank the people of Lambeth and my councillor colleagues for this wonderful opportunity. It is an honor and a privilege to have your trust and support,” he added.

He promised to do everything in his power “to serve this community well. Together, we can create a brighter, more inclusive future for ourselves, our children, and future generations.”

The official Twitter account of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) in the UK congratulated Sarbaz Barznji on his election. “We are proud of you and wish you further success.”