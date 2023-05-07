Kurdish company to export over 20 tons of food to Sweden

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – At least 22 tons of food products, including the renowned Kurdish rice from Akre, are set to be exported to Sweden this week, a statement from the Kurdistan Region read on Saturday.

Labeled ‘Made in Kurdistan,’ the rice is one of the highest-quality products in the Region. In addition, another product, Tahini, will be exported as well, according to a government statement.

The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) launched a pilot project to export Kurdish pomegranates last year to a number of Gulf countries, including the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Bahrain.

In a bid to ease reliance on the oil economy, the Kurdish region is determined to export more local produce to regional and European markets, a commitment Prime Minister Masrour Barzani had previously expressed for his cabinet.

Kurdish farmers in recent years had complained about a lack of markets to sell their products, as the Region was flooded with neighboring countries' produce at cheaper prices.

The premier is committed to assisting farmers to overcome these obstacles in order to compete regionally.

Numerous media campaigns have been launched since then to promote the Kurdish agricultural sector as well as pomegranates with #Hanar hashtags.