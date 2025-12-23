Iranian Gas Supply Suspension Cuts Iraq’s Power Generation

The suspension has led to the loss of between 4,000 and 4,500 megawatts (MW) of power generation capacity, directly affecting the number of electricity supply hours available to citizens across the country.

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – The Iraqi Ministry of Electricity announced on Tuesday that Iranian gas exports to Iraq’s power plants have been temporarily suspended due to an emergency on the Iranian side, resulting in a significant reduction in electricity generation.

Ministry spokesperson Ahmed Musa said that the Iranian authorities officially notified Iraq of the halt in gas exports, prompting the shutdown of some generating units and the partial operation of others. This, he noted, has reduced the overall electricity supplied to the national grid.

In response, the Ministry of Electricity has activated contingency measures by switching power plants to locally available alternative fuels, in coordination with the Ministry of Oil, until gas supplies are restored. The move aims to maintain production levels and limit the impact of the shortfall on consumers.

Despite the deficit caused by the suspension, the ministry stressed that the electricity production situation remains under control and that power plants continue to operate. It added that advance preparations for the winter season and peak demand periods, including the import and stockpiling of fuel, have helped cushion the effects of the gas disruption.