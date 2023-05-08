KRG appoints a woman as its crisis response chief

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Srwa Rasul was appointed as the Director General of the Kurdistan Regional Government’s (KRG) Joint Crisis Coordination Center (JCC), according to a tweet by the KRG Ministry of Interior Rebar Ahmed.

“KRG remains committed to empowering women and is proud to see more women in leadership positions,” the Interior Minister wrote in the tweet.

“Wishing her all the best in her new role!” Ahmed added.

Rasul was formerly Erbil's crisis response unit head.