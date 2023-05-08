Politics

KRG appoints a woman as its crisis response chief

“KRG remains committed to empowering women and is proud to see more women in leadership positions,” the Interior Minister wrote in the tweet.
author_image Kurdistan 24
KRG Minister of Interior Rebar Ahmed (right) during his meeting with newly appointed JCC Director General Srwa Rasul, May 8, 2023. (Photo: Rebar Ahmed/Twitter)
KRG Minister of Interior Rebar Ahmed (right) during his meeting with newly appointed JCC Director General Srwa Rasul, May 8, 2023. (Photo: Rebar Ahmed/Twitter)
Kurdistan Rebar Ahmed KRG  Joint Crisis Coordination Center Srwa Rasul Ministry of Interior

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Srwa Rasul was appointed as the Director General of the Kurdistan Regional Government’s (KRG)  Joint Crisis Coordination Center (JCC), according to a tweet by the KRG Ministry of Interior Rebar Ahmed.

“KRG remains committed to empowering women and is proud to see more women in leadership positions,” the Interior Minister wrote in the tweet.

“Wishing her all the best in her new role!” Ahmed added.

Rasul was formerly Erbil's crisis response unit head.

Kurdistan24 ©Copyright 2021
All Rights Reserved
Listen To
Kurdistan24 Radio On
Download
Kurdistan24 Applications On
Eutelsat11677 H 5040
NileSat11354 V 27500
Hotbird11373 H 27500
100.7FM
SLEMANI   HALABJA
99.7FM
ERBIL   KIRKUK   DUHOK
App Store Google Play Galaxy Store Huawei Store
Site Map -  Privacy Policy -  About -  Contact -  Frequencies and Apps -  Jobs -  Archive