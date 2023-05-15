Politics

KDP, PUK political bureaus to meet tomorrow

Omar Bakir, head of the KDP Culture and Media Department, told Kurdistan 24 that the KDP delegation includes Mahmoud Muhammad, Rebwar Yalda, Ali Hussein, Pshtiwan Sadiq, Hemin Hawrami, and Jaafar Eminiki.
author_image Kurdistan 24
The logo of Kurdistan Democratic Party (left) and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (right). (Photo: designed by Kurdistan 24)
The logo of Kurdistan Democratic Party (left) and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (right). (Photo: designed by Kurdistan 24)
Kurdistan KDP PUK President Masoud Barzani Elections

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The political bureaus of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) will meet in Sulaimani tomorrow to discuss the upcoming elections.

Omar Bakir, head of the KDP Culture and Media Department, told Kurdistan 24 that the KDP delegation includes Mahmoud Muhammad, Rebwar Yalda, Ali Hussein, Pshtiwan Sadiq, Hemin Hawrami, and Jaafar Eminiki.

Bakir also revealed that the PUK delegation includes Shalaw Ali Askari, Khasraw, Emad Ahmad, Rizgar Haji Hama, Miran Muhammed, and Amin Babasheikh.

KDP President Masoud Barzani at the inauguration of the Barzani National Memorial on Thursday called on all the Kurdish political parties to meet before May 18 to resolve any outstanding issues.

Read More: KDP President Masoud Barzani calls for all Kurdish party meeting to overcome differences 

Kurdistan24 ©Copyright 2021
All Rights Reserved
Listen To
Kurdistan24 Radio On
Download
Kurdistan24 Applications On
Eutelsat11677 H 5040
NileSat11354 V 27500
Hotbird11373 H 27500
100.7FM
SLEMANI   HALABJA
99.7FM
ERBIL   KIRKUK   DUHOK
App Store Google Play Galaxy Store Huawei Store
Site Map -  Privacy Policy -  About -  Contact -  Frequencies and Apps -  Jobs -  Archive