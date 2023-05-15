KDP, PUK political bureaus to meet tomorrow

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The political bureaus of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) will meet in Sulaimani tomorrow to discuss the upcoming elections.

Omar Bakir, head of the KDP Culture and Media Department, told Kurdistan 24 that the KDP delegation includes Mahmoud Muhammad, Rebwar Yalda, Ali Hussein, Pshtiwan Sadiq, Hemin Hawrami, and Jaafar Eminiki.

Bakir also revealed that the PUK delegation includes Shalaw Ali Askari, Khasraw, Emad Ahmad, Rizgar Haji Hama, Miran Muhammed, and Amin Babasheikh.

KDP President Masoud Barzani at the inauguration of the Barzani National Memorial on Thursday called on all the Kurdish political parties to meet before May 18 to resolve any outstanding issues.

