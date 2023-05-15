PM Barzani hails Kurdish teachers’ ‘remarkable’ role on 61st union anniversary

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Commemorating the 61st anniversary on the establishment of the Kurdistan Teachers Union, Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Monday congratulated all the Region’s educators, hailing the prominent role they played in the nation’s liberation movement.

The premier congratulated the secretary general of the union and its members.

Barzani also applauded Kurdish teachers that had continued their education mission despite the hurdles and difficulties.

He hoped that the educators to continue their important work towards educating a “patriotic and innovative generation” for the sake of a prosperous Kurdistan.

Kurdish teachers on May 5, 1962, held the founding congress for the Kurdistan Teachers Union in Sulaimani amid the Aylul (September) Revolution, spearheaded by Mullah Mustafa Barzani against the former Iraqi regime.

The Union aimed to advocate for the rights of Kurdish teachers and participate in the revolution.

The Kurdish teachers faced numerous intimidations, assassinations, and arbitrary arrests in the history of the establishment.