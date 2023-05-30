Agriculture

PM Barzani inaugurates dairy factory in Erbil

Wearing full-protective gear, PM Barzani and officials toured the factory to closely monitor the production lines.
author_image Kurdistan 24
Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani (center) tasting yoghurt produced at the Zom Factory on its inauguration day in Erbil province, May 30, 2023. (Photo: KRG)
Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani (center) tasting yoghurt produced at the Zom Factory on its inauguration day in Erbil province, May 30, 2023. (Photo: KRG)
Kurdistan Zom Factory Dairy products KRG Masrour Barzani Mergasor Erbil Agriculture

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Tuesday inaugurated a dairy factory in the northern Erbil province’s Mergasor district in an effort to diversify the oil economy and protect domestic livestock resources.

Accompanied by Minister of Agriculture and Water Resources, Begard Talabani, and other government ministers and local officials, PM Barzani opened the Zom Factory for dairy products —which has a daily production capacity of 20 tons.

Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani (right) checking a doogh product made by Zom Factory in Erbil province, May 30, 2023. (Photo: KRG)
Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani (right) checking a doogh product made by Zom Factory in Erbil province, May 30, 2023. (Photo: KRG)

Located in Mergasor’s Zhazhok village in northern Erbil, the factory directly supports more than 2,000 families, who are mostly cattle raisers and farmers.

Wearing full-protective gear, PM Barzani and officials toured the factory to closely monitor the production lines.

He described the project as “crucial and strategic” for the Kurdistan Region, which will strengthen the local economy and prevent the migration of rural residents to urban centers.

Cattle raisers, through 20 centers of collection, provide raw milk to the factory, which will then produce various milk-based products, including cream, butter as well as organic and milk powders.

PM Barzani highlighted his cabinet’s efforts in developing the agricultural sector and combating the adverse effects of climate change, including drought and water scarcity.

Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani (center) drinking doogh, a cold and savory yoghurt-based drink produced at Zom Factory in Erbil province, May 30, 2023. (Photo: KRG)
Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani (center) drinking doogh, a cold and savory yoghurt-based drink produced at Zom Factory in Erbil province, May 30, 2023. (Photo: KRG)

In collaboration with international partners, the government finds solutions and best practices to take advantage of the Region’s “fertile land” and water resources, he added.

The pastoral farming projects have increased by 75% during the KRG ninth cabinet, PM Barzani said, adding more than 14,000 dairy cows have been bred for use in 84 projects.

Projects to raise calves have witnessed a rise of 50%, which accommodates more than 78,000 young domestic cows.

The factory’s foundation stone was laid in 2020 by the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) President Masoud Barzani.

The government, since its inauguration in 2019, has made it its top priority to develop other sectors of the economy in order to fend off its heavily hydrocarbon-based economy from oil price fluctuations, according to KRG. 

Last year, the first batch of homegrown Kurdish pomegranates was exported to four Gulf and European markets, marking the first Kurdish local produce export in history. 

Other domestic agricultural products, including figs, honey, and apple, will also be shipped to regional markets in the near future. 

Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani (right) touring Zom Factory in Erbil, May 30, 2023. (Photo: KRG)
Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani (right) touring Zom Factory in Erbil, May 30, 2023. (Photo: KRG)
The exterior of Zom Factory for dairy products pictured in Erbil province, May 30, 2023. (Photo: KRG)
The exterior of Zom Factory for dairy products pictured in Erbil province, May 30, 2023. (Photo: KRG)
Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani (center) cutting inauguration ribbon of Zom Factory for dairy products in Erbil province, May 30, 2023. (Photo: KRG)
Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani (center) cutting inauguration ribbon of Zom Factory for dairy products in Erbil province, May 30, 2023. (Photo: KRG)
Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani delivering remarks at the inauguration ceremony of Zom Factory for dairy products in Erbil, May 30, 2023. (Photo: KRG)
Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani delivering remarks at the inauguration ceremony of Zom Factory for dairy products in Erbil, May 30, 2023. (Photo: KRG)
Kurdistan24 ©Copyright 2021
All Rights Reserved
Listen To
Kurdistan24 Radio On
Download
Kurdistan24 Applications On
Eutelsat11677 H 5040
NileSat11354 V 27500
Hotbird11373 H 27500
100.7FM
SLEMANI   HALABJA
99.7FM
ERBIL   KIRKUK   DUHOK
App Store Google Play Galaxy Store Huawei Store
Site Map -  Privacy Policy -  About -  Contact -  Frequencies and Apps -  Jobs -  Archive