Prime Minister Masrour Barzani's visit to the Pirmam autumn festival highlights the KRG's successful support for agriculture and local produce marketing.

52 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – In a clear and powerful demonstration of his administration's unwavering support for the agricultural sector, Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Sunday visited the bustling Pirmam autumn festival, a vibrant showcase of local produce that has become a symbol of the region's burgeoning agricultural renaissance.

The Prime Minister's presence at the festival, the largest of its kind in Erbil province, highlights the Kurdistan Regional Government's (KRG) sustained and strategic efforts to empower local farmers, enhance food security, and transform the Kurdistan Region from a consumer market into a formidable "food basket" capable of not only feeding itself but also exporting its high-quality products to the world.

The event, brimming with a diverse array of local goods and attended by a large number of farmers, serves as a tangible testament to the success of a policy that is yielding a rich harvest for the entire nation.

The Pirmam autumn festival is a microcosm of the KRG's broader agricultural vision. With nearly 40 different cabins provided for farmers to display and sell their products directly to the public, the festival is more than just a seasonal market; it is a vital platform for marketing, networking, and celebrating the bounty of the land.

The event is a direct result of the government's continued support for the agricultural sector, a policy that has aimed to create a direct and profitable link between the farmers who cultivate the land and the consumers who enjoy its fruits.

The success of this approach is increasingly evident, as the produce of Kurdistan's farmers is no longer confined to local markets but is now finding its way to international destinations, a remarkable achievement that underscores the region's growing economic diversification and self-reliance.

Prime Minister Barzani's visit is the latest in a series of high-profile engagements that reflect the Ninth Cabinet's prioritization of both agriculture and tourism as key pillars of a resilient and diversified economy.

This focus is part of a deliberate, long-term strategy to move beyond a heavy reliance on oil and gas revenues and to unlock the full potential of the Kurdistan Region's other rich natural and human resources. This vision has been consistently articulated and advanced by the Prime Minister, who has repeatedly emphasized that developing these sectors is fundamental to building a stronger, more prosperous Kurdistan.

The autumn season, with its mild weather and rich harvests, has become a particularly vibrant time for the region, marked by a series of festivals that celebrate local culture, empower communities, and attract visitors from across Iraq and beyond.

Earlier this month, a similar autumn festival unfolded against the scenic backdrop of the Shameran Resort in the Derbendikhan district, transforming the popular tourist site into a lively showcase of women's creativity and entrepreneurship.

At that event, more than 35 women presented their handmade crafts, traditional Kurdish dishes, and unique artisanal products, drawing families from Halabja, Sulaymaniyah, Kalar, and the Garmiyan administration.

The festival's supervisor, Pari Mohammed, explained its dual purpose to Kurdistan24, noting that it provides a crucial platform for women who typically work from home to "bring their crafts outside, introduce their work to the public, and generate income," while simultaneously promoting the resort as a tourist destination.

These festivals are part of a broader trend that has seen the Kurdistan Region's tourism sector flourish, particularly during the autumn.

As Ibrahim Abdulmajid, spokesperson for the Kurdistan Region Tourism Board, told Kurdistan24 in August, the region is now entering a stage of "semi-year-round tourism." He explained that while in the past the industry was largely limited to a single peak season, continuous investment, the development of new attractions, and the hosting of cultural festivals have successfully extended the tourism calendar across all four seasons. The autumn, once a quieter period, is now a key part of this strategy.

Among the most significant of these events is the renowned Halabja Pomegranate Festival, scheduled for early November.

This annual celebration has grown into one of the Kurdistan Region's signature cultural showcases, drawing hundreds of thousands of domestic and international visitors to a province famous for its world-class pomegranates. This festival, like the one in Pirmam, is a powerful engine for the local economy, providing a direct market for farmers and promoting Halabja as a prime destination for agro-tourism.

The Tourism Board, in line with the KRG's vision, has developed an ambitious eight-year strategic plan that aims to attract an astounding 20 million visitors annually by the year 2030, a goal that relies heavily on the continued success and expansion of such cultural and agricultural festivals.

Beyond the economic and agricultural significance, the autumn season holds a deep and profound cultural resonance in the Kurdistan Region, particularly in the city of Sulaimani, often referred to as the cultural capital.

Here, autumn is not just a season but a rich cultural experience, a time of artistic inspiration and poignant reflection. The city's historic Sarchnar resort, with its canopy of trees turning to fiery shades of yellow and crimson, becomes a living canvas, a place of pilgrimage for residents seeking to connect with their memories and the enduring spirit of their city.

This deep connection to the season is woven into the fabric of Kurdish literature and art, most famously embodied by the poet Mamosta Mohammad Omar Osman, who became known as the "General of Autumn."

His melancholic and beautiful verses capture the profound emotions that the season evokes in the Kurdish imagination, framing the falling leaves not as a symbol of death, but as part of a sacred and unending cycle of life and renewal.

It is this rich tapestry of culture, nature, and economic ambition that forms the backdrop for Prime Minister Masrour Barzani's visit to the Pirmam festival. His presence is a clear signal that the government's support for local farmers is not merely a matter of economic policy but is deeply intertwined with a broader vision for a prosperous and culturally vibrant Kurdistan.

By creating platforms where the fruits of the land can be celebrated and sold, the KRG is fostering a cycle of sustainable growth that benefits everyone, from the individual farmer in a remote village to the urban consumer in the heart of Erbil, and ultimately, to the international partners who are now beginning to taste the quality of Kurdistan's produce.

The festival in Pirmam, under the Prime Minister's watchful and supportive eye, is more than just a celebration of the autumn harvest; it is a vivid and hopeful glimpse into the future of a thriving, self-sufficient, and globally connected Kurdistan Region.