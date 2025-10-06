Golden Harvest, Global Ambition: Duhok's Rice Fields Cultivate Kurdistan's Future

In the fertile valleys of Duhok, the annual rice harvest is more than a tradition; it's a cornerstone of the Kurdistan Region's economic diversification.

Erbil (Kurdistan24) - From high above the Dereluk sub-district in Duhok governorate, the earth unfolds like a meticulously crafted tapestry. Golden-green rice paddies curve across the landscape in long, terraced rows, their contours following the gentle slopes of the valley. Carved into the land with the precision of generations, these fields are a testament to an ancient agricultural rhythm, a vibrant patchwork of cultivation set against the rugged, imposing mountains that cradle the region.

A small village nestles in the distance, a quiet witness to the seasonal cycle of planting and reaping. As the sun casts its light across the valley, a modern marvel, a bright green combine harvester, methodically makes its way through one of the paddies.

It moves with a steady, determined purpose, its rotating blades slicing through the ripe stalks, a symbol of progress and efficiency cutting a path through a timeless scene. This is the heart of the harvest, a moment where tradition, technology, and ambition converge in a cascade of golden grain.

On the ground, the air is alive with the hum of the machine and the subtle, earthy fragrance of cut rice. A farmer, his face shielded from the sun by a red hood, expertly pilots the Zoomlion harvester, its mechanical reel gathering the stalks with an efficiency that would have been unimaginable to his ancestors.

Below, a small group of young men and boys work in concert with the machine’s output. A metal chute extends from the harvester, and from it pours a steady, mesmerizing stream of freshly threshed rice. They hold open large white sacks, positioning them to catch the bounty.

The grains, a mix of pale gold and light green, flow like a river, quickly filling the bags that represent the culmination of a year's labor and hope. One farmer, his hands weathered by work, scoops up a double handful of the raw grain, letting it sift through his fingers. In that simple, profound gesture lies the entire story: the tangible result of fertile soil, the promise of sustenance, and the seed of a new economic future for the Kurdistan Region.

This scene, repeated across Duhok’s fertile plains, is a microcosm of a much larger agricultural awakening. According to Ahmad Jameel, the Agricultural Director of Duhok Province, the region's farmers cultivated 21,468 dunams of land for 2024.

The anticipated yield was a staggering 21,000 tons, a figure that speaks to the remarkable fertility of Kurdistan's soil, a point Jameel has highly valued. The harvest is not of a single, uniform crop, but a diverse offering of varieties, including Tahaluf, Kasandita, and other types known for their distinct aromatic qualities and varying maturation periods.

Research conducted in the nearby district of Akre, itself a celebrated center for rice production, suggests a promising output, with expectations for each dunam to yield between 860 and 1,200 kilograms. This productivity is not just a matter of local pride; it is the engine of a burgeoning industry with far-reaching implications.

The rice cultivated in these fields is a highly sought-after commodity, cherished for its quality and flavor. As Jameel noted, this rice is in high demand not only within the Kurdistan Region but across Iraq as well.

Its reputation has grown to the point where it has become a culinary sensation, particularly the esteemed varieties from Akre. Nafkhosh Rashid, a shop owner in Akre who specializes in local products, has emphasized that Kurdish rice surpasses all other offerings in popularity among his customers.

"Throughout the year, there's an insatiable demand for Akre rice," Rashid disclosed, noting that his business exports the product to major Iraqi cities like Erbil, Sulaimani, and Halabja.

This sentiment is echoed by visitors and residents alike. Mohammed Salah, a tourist in Akre, extolled the diverse and unparalleled taste of the local rice varieties, while Kawar Sadiq, a chef in the city, attested that an overwhelming 90 percent of his patrons specifically request Kurdish rice with their meals.

This immense domestic popularity is now serving as a launchpad for a more ambitious vision, one championed by the ninth cabinet of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) under the leadership of Prime Minister Masrour Barzani.

Recognizing that the region's economic future cannot depend solely on hydrocarbons, the government has embarked on a progressive reform agenda to diversify the economy and powerfully boost the agricultural sector.

Prime Minister Barzani has often described enhancing the “underdeveloped” agricultural sector as the “main foundation” of a strong economy, believing firmly that “Kurdistan’s secret of success is in developing its agricultural sector.”

This vision is being translated into concrete action through initiatives like the Kurdistan Agriculture Export Initiative (KAEI), launched in 2022 to find new international markets for Kurdish products.

The success of this initiative is transforming the lives of farmers and the economic landscape of the region. A local factory in Akre, with the full support of the KRG, is now packaging domestic goods that proudly bear the label "Made in Kurdistan."

In a landmark move, at least 22 tons of food products, including the renowned Kurdish rice from Akre, were set to be exported to Sweden, with further plans to export rice, sumac, and tahini to the Gulf states. This opening of international markets is a source of profound encouragement for the agricultural community.

Farmer Mahmoud Mohamad expressed his excitement, believing that finding new markets will benefit not only him but all Kurdish farmers. The government's commitment is unwavering, with Prime Minister Barzani personally visiting farmers and stressing the KRG's focus on marketing their products on both regional and global stages.

The story of rice is part of a larger agricultural renaissance. Amedi district, for example, has seen its production of sesame seeds and rice double, a success attributed to residents returning to their farms and government incentives that have opened new markets and created jobs.

This flourishing agricultural scene has developed despite ongoing regional conflicts, a testament to the resilience and dedication of farmers who remain committed to their lands.

The ultimate goal, as articulated by the Prime Minister, is for the Kurdistan Region to become a guarantor of its own food security and, beyond that, to become the "food basket of Iraq."

This strategy recognizes that agriculture has a profound ripple effect, stimulating growth in trade, industry, packaging, transportation, and logistics, thereby creating a more robust and resilient economy for the future.

Back in the sun-drenched fields of Dereluk, as the last sacks are filled and tied, a pile of white bags grows by the roadside, a tangible measure of the day's success.

These sacks of rice, destined for bustling markets in Akre, kitchens in Sulaimani, and potentially even dinner tables in Stockholm, represent more than just a harvest.

They are the currency of a new economic era for Kurdistan, a symbol of a nation investing in its fertile soil, empowering its farmers, and confidently taking its place on the world stage, one delicious grain at a time.