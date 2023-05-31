Politics

Kurdish leader Demirtas retires from politics in Turkey

“I choose to withdraw from active politics at this stage.”
author_image Wladimir van Wilgenburg
The then-co-chair of the HDP Selahattin Demirtaş delivers a speech in Istanbul during a rally, Istanbul, Turkey, June 5, 2016. (Photo: AFP)
The then-co-chair of the HDP Selahattin Demirtaş delivers a speech in Istanbul during a rally, Istanbul, Turkey, June 5, 2016. (Photo: AFP)
Turkey Selahattin Demirtas Recep Tayyip Erdogan Politics HDP

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Selahattin Demirtas, the imprisoned ex-co-chair of Turkey's pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP), on Wednesday announced he would retire from  politics.

He underlined that although he would continue the ‘struggle’ from prison, as other Kurdish imprisoned politicians, “I choose to withdraw from active politics at this stage," he tweeted.

"I sincerely apologize for our failure to present a policy that meets the expectations of our people,” he said, after the HDP-backed Turkish opposition lost the elections to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

“I appreciate the constructive criticism directed at me and will strive to learn from it."

“I send my greetings to all of you, my love, and I embrace you all with longing. Hope to see you in free days.”

Despite the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) calling for his release, Demirtas has been in jail since 2016.

Read More: Turkish President Erdogan vows no release for Kurdish leader Demirtas

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, in his victory speech vowed that Demirtas would not be released during his presidency. 

Turkish President Erdogan emerged victorious in the second round of the presidential elections on Monday, securing 52% of the votes and extending his rule for another five years.

Kurdistan24 ©Copyright 2021
All Rights Reserved
Listen To
Kurdistan24 Radio On
Download
Kurdistan24 Applications On
Eutelsat11677 H 5040
NileSat11354 V 27500
Hotbird11373 H 27500
100.7FM
SLEMANI   HALABJA
99.7FM
ERBIL   KIRKUK   DUHOK
App Store Google Play Galaxy Store Huawei Store
Site Map -  Privacy Policy -  About -  Contact -  Frequencies and Apps -  Jobs -  Archive