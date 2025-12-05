UAE Economist Says PM Barzani’s Abu Dhabi Visit Opens ‘New Phase’ of Economic Integration

Emirati economist Hilal Al-Jabiri termed PM Barzani's UAE visit the start of a "new phase of economic integration" and a long-term strategic alliance.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – In a decisive move to redraw the economic architecture of the Kurdistan Region and solidify its standing within the Gulf’s sphere of influence, Prime Minister Masrour Barzani’s high-profile visit to the United Arab Emirates has been characterized by leading financial experts as the dawn of a transformative era in bilateral relations.

Helal Al-Jabiri, a prominent Emirati economist and investment expert, told Kurdistan24 in an exclusive interview on Friday that the visit signifies far more than a routine diplomatic exchange; rather, it represents a calculated step to initiate a "new phase of economic integration" between Erbil and Abu Dhabi.

This assessment comes as the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) actively seeks to diversify its economy and secure robust international partnerships, with the UAE emerging as the preeminent strategic ally capable of driving this ambitious developmental agenda forward.

The visit, which began on Thursday with Prime Minister Barzani’s arrival in the Emirati capital, has been framed by analysts as a pivot toward a deeper, more structural cooperation that transcends traditional trade.

Al-Jabiri offered a comprehensive analysis of the diplomatic maneuvers, emphasizing that the UAE’s standing as a "strategic and trusted partner" is central to understanding the significance of the Prime Minister's itinerary.

According to the economist, the relationship has matured beyond mere transactional exchanges into a bond that is both familial and foundational to the region's future stability.

"One of the important signals of this visit is that the strong relations between the UAE and the Kurdistan Region will continue to advance and develop the region's economy," Al-Jabiri stated, highlighting the forward-looking nature of the current engagements.

The historical depth of this relationship was a focal point of Al-Jabiri’s commentary. He noted that these ties are not nascent but are rooted in a long history of mutual support and cooperation.

"We have become like brothers and family to one another," he remarked, illustrating the unique warmth that characterizes the diplomatic channel between the two governments.

This sentiment is not merely rhetorical; it is underpinned by a recognition within Erbil that the path to modernization and regional advancement requires a partner with the economic weight and visionary capability of the UAE.

"Today, Kurdistan needs a strategic partner to advance the entire region, and for this purpose, it has chosen the UAE," Al-Jabiri explained. This choice, he argued, has further strengthened mutual confidence, creating a feedback loop of trust that is essential for the progress and stability of the wider region.

The economic implications of this partnership are vast and multifaceted. Al-Jabiri pointed out that the UAE consistently presents itself as an example of a positive partnership model, one that prioritizes tangible results and sustainable growth.

In turn, the Kurdistan Region has positioned itself as a favorable environment that not only recognizes the value of this partnership but actively cultivates it.

The economist detailed the breadth of this cooperation, stating, "This partnership is reflected in a major strategy, ranging from renewable energy to aviation, real estate, financial technology, food, and agriculture."

This list of sectors indicates a comprehensive approach to development, moving beyond the region's traditional reliance on hydrocarbons to embrace a diversified, modern economy powered by Emirati expertise and capital.

The strategic nature of the visit was further underscored by the high-level meetings that took place in Abu Dhabi.

PM Masrour Barzani met UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed on Friday in Abu Dhabi to discuss Iraqi post-election stability and strengthen economic ties.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Masrour Barzani met with UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, Saif bin Zayed al-Nahyan.

During these meetings, both sides emphasized the necessity of expanding cooperation and coordination across a range of sectors, reinforcing the longstanding friendship between the two peoples.

The discussions were not limited to economics; they also covered the latest political and security developments in Iraq and the broader Middle East, with both officials exchanging views on current challenges and opportunities.

This comprehensive dialogue reflects the "long-term strategic goal" that Al-Jabiri referenced, suggesting that the economic integration is designed to be resilient in the face of regional political shifts.

The foundation for this expanded partnership is already robust, supported by impressive investment figures that validate Al-Jabiri’s assessment of a "genuine partnership."

The United Arab Emirates currently stands as one of the Kurdistan Region's largest and most consequential trading partners. The scale of this economic footprint is evidenced by the presence of over 120 Emirati companies operating within the Region, including 15 large-scale conglomerates that drive significant industrial and commercial activity.

The financial commitment from Abu Dhabi is staggering; total direct investment from the UAE exceeds $3.3 billion, a figure that serves as a testament to the confidence Emirati investors place in the Kurdish market.

Furthermore, an additional $420 million has been channeled into joint ventures, fostering a collaborative business environment that leverages local knowledge alongside Emirati capital. The human impact of this investment is perhaps the most significant metric of all.

Over the past four years alone, Emirati investments have created over 150,000 jobs in the Kurdistan Region, providing livelihoods for thousands of families and contributing directly to social stability.

Al-Jabiri highlighted this tangible impact, noting that the strong relationship strengthens the position of the consulate, companies, and Emirati investors in the Region.

"This is evidence of the existence of a genuine partnership we have with the Kurdistan Region, and this partnership is reflected in the large number of companies and tourists between the UAE and the Kurdistan Region in all fields," he told Kurdistan24.

The trajectory of this relationship has been ascending for over a decade. The UAE was among the first Gulf states to establish a significant diplomatic presence in the Kurdistan Region, opening its consulate in Erbil in 2012.

Since then, the consulate has acted as a focal point for deepening bilateral ties, facilitating the flow of capital, people, and ideas.

The reception afforded to Prime Minister Barzani upon his arrival on Thursday, where he was welcomed by Saeed Bin Mubarak al-Hajeri, Minister of State at the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs, further illustrates the high regard in which the leadership of the Kurdistan Region is held in Abu Dhabi.

Al-Jabiri’s insights reveal that the current diplomatic push is about aiming for a future where the economies of the UAE and the Kurdistan Region are increasingly interlinked. By targeting sectors such as financial technology and renewable energy, the partnership is looking beyond the immediate horizon to address the challenges of the next generation.

The focus on food security and agriculture also speaks to a shared understanding of the strategic imperatives facing the Middle East. As the Kurdistan Region seeks to modernize its aviation and real estate sectors, the expertise honed in cities like Dubai and Abu Dhabi becomes an invaluable resource for Kurdish planners and developers.

Ultimately, the visit of Prime Minister Masrour Barzani to the UAE is being viewed through the lens of long-term strategic alignment. As Hilal Al-Jabiri emphasized, the goal is to initiate a phase of economic integration that binds the two sides together in a mutually beneficial ecosystem.

With billions of dollars already invested and hundreds of thousands of jobs created, the foundation is solid.

Now, with the renewed political commitment from both leaderships to explore new avenues of collaboration, the stage is set for a period of accelerated growth and development that promises to reshape the economic landscape of the Kurdistan Region and reinforce the UAE’s role as its most indispensable partner.

The mutual confidence described by the Emirati economist suggests that this relationship will continue to be a pillar of stability and progress in a region that is often defined by volatility, offering a model of successful cross-border cooperation for the rest of the Middle East.