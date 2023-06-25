PM Barzani signs order establishing two universities

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Sunday signed an order for the establishment of two new universities in the Kurdistan Region.

The two new universities are Akre University of Applied Sciences and Garmiyan Polytechnic University.

In the decree, PM Barzani instructed the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research to determine the structure of these two universities and provide all necessary resources.

Previously on May 22, Barzani gave a speech in the Akre district announcing the establishment of these two universities.

In 2022, the KRG established the Commission for Accreditation of Institutions and the Curriculum of Education and Higher Education. This was to align the Kurdistan Region's education curriculum with international standards.

The Prime Minister on several occasions has reiterated his government’s commitment to develop and modernize the education sector in the Region.

Last year, he announced the establishment of the Kurdistan Innovation Institution to harness Kurdish talent and innovation. The center will have a “scientific park” for innovators to conduct experiments in newly built laboratories.