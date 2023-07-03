Kurdish racer competed in world’s largest GT race

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Spanish-Kurdish race car driver Isaac Tutumlu couldn’t make it to the finish line at the 24 Hours of Spa last weekend—the third round of the 2023 GT World Challenge Europe Endurance Cup Season. It was Tutumlu’s second appearance at the iconic Belgian marathon event.

The Spanish driver of Kurdish ancestry fought up to the front of the Pro-Am Cup class during the opening hours at the wheel of a Ferrari 296 GT3 of ST Racing with Rinaldi, which ran in the Kurdistan Racing Team’s colors.

Read More: Kurdish race car driver Tutumlu to join 24 Hours of Spa in Belgium

Tutumlu made a strong start to the weekend during the test for Bronze-rated drivers on Tuesday, when he set the fastest time in the Pro-Am Cup class with a time of 2m18.180s. Tutumlu took part in Q3, just when the rain got heavier, and the Barcelona native still clocked a lap time of 2m40.474s in very tricky conditions and poor visibility.

At the end, Tutumlu and his teammates Samantha Tan, Jon Miller and Leonard Weiss posted an average qualifying lap of 2m33.098s to start 40th out of 72 cars on the starting grid and fourth in class.

On Saturday, Tutumlu completed an opening double stint and handed over the car to his Canadian teammate Tan in fourth place in the Pro-Am Cup class two hours into the race.

“At 2 a.m. in the morning, we had to retire due to a very unlucky incident where my teammate Jon Miller was involved back in the pit—even though the crew did an amazing job. The car had too much internal damage to be repaired on place,” he told Kurdistan 24.

His teammate got involved in a three-car incident and it caused extensive suspension, gearbox and clutch damage, which required emergency repairs during the race. These repairs in turn rendered the car inoperable to continue the race.

However Tutumlu, added that “We still proved our competitive pace with the Ferrari and we feel confident for the 3 Hours of Nürburgring later this month.”

“Spa 24 you’ve been cruel the last two years but we will keep trying it!”

In three weeks,Tutumlu’s team will join the GT World Challenge Europe from 29-30 July 2023 in Nürburgring, Germany.

Tutumlu has dedicated his life to the thrilling world of motorsport racing, and he has done so under the Kurdish flag.

Tutumlu’s passion for speed and competition ignited at a young age. He is known for his unique background, hailing from both Catalan and Kurdish heritage.