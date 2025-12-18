Denmark’s Little Kurdish Champion: Winning Gold and Keeping Heritage Alive

Kurdish-Danish gymnast Valentina Maher Jamil, 14, who has won gold in seven Danish championships and serves as an assistant coach, actively representing her Kurdish heritage.

4 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - In a Danish classroom, a school-issued book highlights the achievements of a model student. Beside the text describing her journey, a distinct symbol stands out: the flag of Kurdistan. This was a specific request by the subject of the book herself, 14-year-old Valentina Maher Jamil, a gymnastics prodigy who has seamlessly blended her upbringing in the diaspora with an unwavering devotion to her roots in Western Kurdistan.

Born in the village of Qojiman in Afrin, Northwest Syria (Western Kurdistan) Valentina arrived in Denmark with her family when she was only two months old. despite spending her entire life in Scandinavia, she has emerged as both a formidable athlete and a proud ambassador for her heritage.

A Natural Talent Discovered

Valentina’s journey into gymnastics began at the age of four. Her potential was identified not in a sports complex, but in a kindergarten playground.

"I was playing and doing gymnastics movements in kindergarten when my teacher told me, 'You have wonderful talent, you must register in a club,'" Valentina told Kurdistan24.

Following the teacher's recommendation, the school contacted her father, Maher Jamil, who immediately agreed and encouraged her to pursue the sport. That decision sparked a stellar competitive career. Valentina participated in her first championship at the age of five.

"In the beginning, I was a little shy," Valentina recalled regarding her debut. "But I was also very happy and proud."

Since then, she has competed in nine championships across Denmark. Her record is nothing short of dominant: she has secured first place and the gold medal in seven of those competitions and secured the silver medal in two more. Despite the intensity of her success, she maintains a pure love for the sport. "I love the game of gymnastics very much; the training does not feel harsh to me," she said.

The Book and the Flag

Valentina’s excellence is not limited to the gymnasium; she is also a distinguished student. Her academic and athletic discipline impressed her school so much that they published a book detailing her inspiring trajectory.

During the production of the book, a teacher asked Valentina a pivotal question: "Do you want the Kurdistan flag on the page?"

"I said yes," Valentina noted enthusiastically. "I am very happy, and I love the flag of Kurdistan very much."

For Valentina, this gesture was about more than just a symbol; it was a declaration of identity within a Western institution. She credits her parents for this grounding. "My father taught us the love of the homeland, Kurdistan and Afrin, and ensured we did not forget our language," she said.

At just 14, Valentina has already transitioned into a leadership role. She currently serves as an assistant coach at the Sikhail Club in Denmark, training children younger than herself. She balances this responsibility with her own training, which takes place twice a week, and her schoolwork.

"I definitely accept the responsibility," she said. "I take instructions from the head coach, and I love the small children very much."

She views coaching as an opportunity to transmit values passed down by her parents. "The Danish children know I am from Kurdistan. My parents taught me to love and respect people, and I speak to the children with the same respect I learned at home."

Looking toward the future, Valentina has a dual dream: to compete at the highest levels and to maintain her heritage. "I hope to represent Denmark, and at the same time, raise the Kurdistan flag with all pride," she declared.

Her message to other Kurdish youth in the diaspora is one of empowerment: "We need science, knowledge, and the practice of hobbies with pride and success."

A Father’s Mission in the Diaspora

Behind Valentina’s success is a family dedicated to preserving their culture while thriving in a new society. Her father, Maher Jamil, expressed deep gratitude for the opportunity to share their story.

He explained that maintaining a Kurdish identity while living in Europe requires intentional effort.

"I plant the national spirit in them," Jamil told Kurdistan24. "I teach my children about the Kurdish people in all four parts of Kurdistan, and we speak the Kurdish language at home."

For Jamil, seeing his daughter honored in a Danish book featuring the Kurdish flag is a moment of supreme validation. "I am very proud and happy to see my children holding fast to their Kurdish national identity," he said.

He offered advice to other Kurdish families in Europe who fear their children might lose their culture. "I hope families will be a symbol and example of Kurdayetî (Kurdish patriotism)," Jamil urged. "They should speak Kurdish in their homes and support their children in all fields, especially in science and knowledge."