Erbil Governor Hails Zakho SC Fans’ FIFA Best Fan Award as Pride for All Kurdistan

The governor stressed that the honor is not limited to Zakho Independent Administration alone, but represents a moment of pride for all of Kurdistan and for everyone passionate about sports across the region.

2 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Erbil Governor Omed Khoshnaw congratulated Zakho SC on winning the prestigious FIFA Best Fan Award, describing the achievement as a historic milestone that goes beyond the club and stands as a source of pride for all Kurdish athletes.

In a statement, Khoshnaw extended his congratulations to the club’s president, board members, and loyal supporters, noting that the award reflects the strong backing and votes of the Kurdish people for Zakho SC.

The governor stressed that the honor is not limited to Zakho Independent Administration alone, but represents a moment of pride for all of Kurdistan and for everyone passionate about sports across the region.

Concluding his message, Khoshnaw expressed hope that this achievement would serve as a foundation for continued success, further development, and lasting progress in sports in Zakho and throughout the Kurdistan Region.

FIFA announced on Tuesday that Zakho SC supporters received the highest number of votes worldwide, earning them the title of Best Fans of the Year. The fans were nominated on November 6 in recognition of a widely celebrated humanitarian gesture.

On May 13, ahead of a match against Al-Hudud Club, Zakho supporters threw nearly 30,000 children’s toys onto the pitch. The toys were later collected and distributed to sick children across the region. FIFA praised the initiative as reflecting “a humanitarian spirit recognized in Kurdistan, Iraq, and Asia.”

The gesture resonated strongly across the Kurdistan Region, where sporting achievements often carry broader social and cultural meaning, reinforcing values of community, unity, and resilience.

The FIFA Best Fan Award, established in 2016, honors football supporters around the world who demonstrate exceptional passion and humanitarian commitment.