U.S. Consulate in Erbil Congratulates Zakho SC Fans on FIFA Best Fan Award 2025

3 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – The U.S. Consulate General in Erbil has congratulated the fans of Zakho SC on winning the FIFA Best Fan Award 2025, praising their achievement as a moment of pride for Kurdistan and the global football community.

In a statement posted on Facebook and X, the Consulate highlighted the significance of international sporting events in bringing people together, noting that the upcoming FIFA World Cup 26™ will be the largest in the tournament’s history, featuring 48 national teams. The event will be hosted across 11 cities in the United States, with 78 matches scheduled, including the final at the New York–New Jersey Stadium.

The Consulate added that the tournament will coincide with the 250th anniversary of the United States, offering a global platform to showcase American hospitality, dynamism, and sporting excellence.

FIFA announced on Tuesday that Zakho SC supporters received the highest number of votes worldwide, earning them the title of Best Fans of the Year. The fans were nominated on November 6 in recognition of a widely acclaimed humanitarian gesture.

On May 13, ahead of a match against Al-Hudud Club, Zakho supporters threw nearly 30,000 children’s toys onto the pitch. The toys were later collected and distributed to sick children across the region. FIFA praised the initiative as reflecting “a humanitarian spirit recognized in Kurdistan, Iraq, and Asia.”

The gesture resonated strongly across the Kurdistan Region, where sporting achievements often carry broader social and cultural meaning, reinforcing values of community, unity, and resilience.

The FIFA Best Fan Award, established in 2016, honors football supporters worldwide who demonstrate exceptional passion for the game alongside a strong commitment to humanitarian values.