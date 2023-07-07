Erbil-Nashville sisterhood is a remarkable achievement for both cities: KRG Representative to US

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) Representative to the United States Bayan Sami Abdul Rahman on Friday told Kurdistan 24 that the sisterhood status between Erbil and Nashville is significant, especially in the diplomatic field.

“Nashville is very significant, as it is well known as the Music City and is currently one of the three most thriving economic cities in the US,” the KRG Representative said.

Abdul Rahman also noted that the Erbil-Nashville sisterhood is a remarkable achievement for both cities.

She explained that the future relations between Erbil and Nashville will cover many sectors, especially cultural and social sectors.

“The Kurdish diaspora in Nashville has played a major role in that. Kurds are now working in Nashville’s municipalities, schools, and public markets,” she added.

Moreover, she reaffirmed that many projects will be undertaken between Nashville and Erbil.

“These projects require financial support and expert people. We will do our best for these projects.” Abdul Rahman underlined.

On May 23, Nashville Mayor John Cooper met with Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani, in which Cooper hailed the Kurdish diaspora community in the city as having a “positive role” in forging ties between the two sides.

