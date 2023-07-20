The owls of Amedi: A story of bond and trust

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – On the road from Amedi to Duhok, there is a teashop where two large owls warmly welcome passersby. These owls belong to Ashti Islam, the teashop owner, who has been taking care of them for the past two years. When he first got the owl, it was just a small and vulnerable bird.

“I've been caring for this bird for the past two years. It was tiny when I first acquired it. I nurtured it with great attention, and now it accompanies me on my travels along scenic routes. The bird poses no harm to anyone and remains perched in its designated spot. It truly is a splendid creature,” he told Kurdistan 24.

“These birds, when not tamed, are impossible to approach closely. If you encroach upon their personal space without providing them a means to fly away, they will fiercely retaliate with their sharp talons,” he said.

They are known as Eurasian eagle-owls and can have a lifespan of up to 80 years.

“There are numerous variations of this bird, but the one I have is the largest of them all. Typically, they weigh around 2-3 kilograms, and occasionally, they may gain some weight over time. However, their average weight tends to be 3 kilograms,” he said.

“This one is indigenous to Kurdistan, where it thrived in the region. A friend of mine discovered it on a mountain, but due to his inability to care for the bird, I decided to take it under my wing. These birds require a bit more effort to care for compared to other avian species.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ashti {k r d} (@ashti._.kurdy)

Ashti shared an intriguing detail about these owls: in the wild, this species is capable of consuming a variety of prey, including mice, snakes, rabbits, and even foxes and larger animals. Despite this natural instinct, the bond of kindness and mercy between Ashti and his owls has cultivated unwavering loyalty, making them inseparable companions along the scenic routes they traverse together.

“However, since this particular bird is domesticated and resides in a tourist area, I provide it with chicken breast exclusively. We aim to maintain its cleanliness and aesthetic appeal for the tourists.”

“This bird exclusively feeds at night. Together, they consume a total of half a kilogram of chicken breast. Even if the bird takes flight, it always returns to its designated spot, which is right here.”

He underlined that “any creature that receives kind treatment and mercy will never abandon you. This bird glides through the air silently and can seize a mouse from an altitude of 50 meters. Its head can rotate a full 360 degrees, and it possesses the ability to manipulate the gaze of both eyes or just one eye independently.”

“It is an exceptionally formidable and intelligent bird. In Japan, the quietest train has been named after this remarkable creature. The eyes of this bird have also served as inspiration for night vision cameras.”

Moreover, he said there are only a few specimens around the world that exhibit a white plumage, primarily found in locations like Canada and Russia. “However, the variety I possess is superior due to its exceptional camouflage abilities compared to the white variant, which can only blend into snowy environments.”