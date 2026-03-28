U.S. President Donald Trump Congratulates Kurdistan Region President on Newroz

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani received a Newroz greeting from U.S. President Donald Trump, highlighting spring, new beginnings, and hopes for peace and human dignity.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Kurdistan Region's President Nechirvan Barzani received a congratulatory letter from U.S. President Donald Trump on the occasion of Newroz, the Kurdish and regional New Year festival, officials said on Saturday.

In his message, President Trump extended his “warmest congratulations” to Regions President Nechirvan Barzani, highlighting that Newroz marks the arrival of spring and symbolizes the enduring triumph of light over darkness. The letter noted that the holiday serves as a yearly reminder of the strength found in new beginnings.

President Trump also conveyed his hopes that the celebration would promote peace and human dignity. “May the New Year be filled with blessings and happiness,” he wrote, according to the statement. The letter concluded with a greeting in Kurdish, “Newroz Piroz,” which Trump used to convey good wishes to all observing the holiday.

The correspondence follows a pattern of diplomatic greetings exchanged between leaders to mark significant cultural and religious events.

Observers noted that such communications serve to reinforce formal relations and mutual recognition between the U.S. and the Kurdistan Region, though the letter itself did not reference any specific policy or diplomatic initiatives.

Newroz, celebrated on March 21, holds both cultural and symbolic significance for Kurdish communities and others across the region.

The festival traditionally signifies the advent of spring and is observed with rituals, public gatherings, and expressions of communal identity. According to the letter, President Trump’s acknowledgment of the holiday underscores the U.S. administration’s engagement with Kurdish cultural traditions.

Officials in Erbil confirmed receipt of the letter on Saturday morning. They noted that the message was delivered through diplomatic channels and forms part of standard international correspondence between heads of state.

The letter reiterated general messages of goodwill. It did not include references to political developments, security issues, or ongoing negotiations, focusing solely on the cultural and humanitarian aspects of Newroz.