Drone Crashes at Majnoon Oil Field in Basra Without Damage, Ministry Says

The Ministry of Defense said the drone crash caused no casualties or damage and that authorities continue monitoring the situation.

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Iraq’s Ministry of Defense said on Saturday that a drone crashed inside the Majnoon oil field in Basra province earlier in the day, adding that the incident caused no casualties or damage to oil infrastructure.

In a statement, the ministry said the drone fell at approximately 8:30 a.m. local time within the boundaries of the Dayr district, an area under the responsibility of the 3rd Battalion, 9th Brigade of the Energy Police Directorate. The device did not detonate upon impact and did not affect oil facilities at the site, according to the statement.

The ministry said engineering teams and explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) units were dispatched to the location following the incident. The teams secured and recovered the drone in line with established legal and technical procedures, officials said.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the drone, and the ministry did not specify its origin. However, the statement referenced the presence of “outlawed groups” in relation to such incidents, without providing further detail.

Authorities said the situation at the oil field remained under control, with no disruptions reported to operations. The Majnoon field is one of Iraq’s key oil production sites, and the government maintains dedicated security units to safeguard energy infrastructure across the country.

The Ministry of Defense said it continues to monitor developments and has taken necessary measures to ensure the safety of personnel and facilities in strategic areas. The statement underscored the role of the Energy Police Directorate in securing oil installations and responding to potential threats.

Security forces have maintained a heightened level of vigilance around critical infrastructure, particularly in southern Iraq, where major oil fields are concentrated. The ministry’s statement did not indicate whether additional security measures had been introduced following the incident.

Officials reiterated that the drone did not explode and caused no material damage, emphasizing that the response teams handled the situation in accordance with protocol. The recovery of the device allows authorities to conduct further examination as part of standard procedures.

The ministry did not provide further details on the type of drone or its intended target.