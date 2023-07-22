Iraqi Foreign Ministry condemns desecration of Holy Quran in Denmark

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Saturday condemned the abuse of the Holy Quran and the flag of the Republic of Iraq in front of the Iraqi Embassy in Denmark by a rightwing group.

The rightwing group called Danske Patrioter in the past also burned a Quran in front of the Turkish Embassy.

The Iraqi Foreign Ministry affirms its full commitment to following up the developments of these heinous incidents, and underlined that this act “cannot be placed in the context of the right to expression and freedom of demonstration.”

The Ministry called on the international community to stand urgently and responsibly towards these atrocities that “violate social peace and coexistence around the world.”

Early Saturday followers of political leader Moqtada al-Sadr attempted to reach the Danish Embassy in the Green Zone in Baghdad, but were prevented from entering by security forces, the Kurdistan 24 reporter in Baghdad reported.

On July 20, Sadr supporters breached the Swedish Embassy compound, setting it on fire, after a Quran was desecrated in Sweden during a protest.

The United States strongly condemned this attack on the Swedish Embassy in Baghdad and blamed the Iraqi Security Forces for failing to act.

Baghdad strongly condemned the attack in Sweden and reacted by expelling Sweden's ambassador and suspending operations of the Swedish mobile company Ericsson.