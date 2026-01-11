Soran Sees 1.5 Million Visitors Annually as Meteorologists Predict More Snow

Soran records 1.5 million annual tourists, drawn by Mount Korek’s winter scenery. Meanwhile, a new storm bringing snow and rain is forecast for Jan 12-15.

48 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – The Soran Independent Administration has emerged as a primary destination for winter tourism in the Kurdistan Region, drawing approximately 1.5 million visitors annually, according to figures released by local authorities. The disclosure of these statistics coincides with a new alert from the General Directorate of Meteorology and Seismology, which announced on Sunday that a significant weather system bringing snow and torrential rain is set to impact the region beginning Monday evening.

The mountainous terrain of the Soran area, particularly around Mount Korek, has become a focal point for travelers from within Iraq and abroad seeking winter recreation.

The Soran Tourism Directorate reported that the influx of 1.5 million tourists occurs across all four seasons, though the current winter season has seen a concentrated arrival of visitors drawn to the snowy scenery.

Local officials have designated the Soran Independent Administration as the "Capital of Tourism," a label that reflects a broader strategic initiative. This designation is part of the plan and vision of the Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Regional Government, aimed at globalizing the tourism sector in the area and establishing it as a competitive destination on the international map.

The appeal of the region’s natural environment, specifically the snow-covered landscapes and the recreational facilities such as the Mount Korek cable car, has successfully attracted a diverse demographic of visitors.

Reports from the ground indicate that the area is currently filled with tourists who have traveled not only from other parts of Kurdistan but also from various Iraqi cities and foreign nations. These visitors are utilizing the infrastructure to reach the peak of the mountain via cable car, an activity cited as one of the most enjoyable experiences for those visiting the district.

Interviews conducted with tourists currently in the area highlight the region's growing reputation for stability and natural beauty.

Ahmed Shakir, a tourist visiting Kurdistan from Egypt, told Kurdistan24 that he commends the scenery as well as the economic and security situation of the area.

The sentiment was echoed by domestic travelers as well. Farah Odaini, a tourist from Baghdad, stated that she and her companions make it a point to visit Erbil and Mount Korek frequently, describing the location as "very beautiful and pleasant."

The demographic reach of Soran's tourism sector extends beyond the Arab world.

Libaka Tayeb, a tourist who traveled to Kurdistan from Pakistan, indicated that her primary motivation for the trip was to experience the winter climate. Tayeb noted that she came with her friends specifically to see the snow and enjoy the cold, beautiful weather that characterizes Mount Korek during this time of year.

The conditions that drive this tourism economy are expected to intensify in the coming days.

On Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, the Forecasting Department of the General Directorate of Meteorology and Seismology of the Kurdistan Region issued a detailed statement regarding a new atmospheric system approaching the area. The department announced that a wave of snow and rain will begin to impact the region on the evening of Monday, Jan. 12, 2026.

According to the meteorological statement, the effects of this wave will be sustained through the middle of the week, continuing until Wednesday night before dissipating in the morning hours of Thursday.

The forecast specifies that during the period of this wave's impact, snow is expected to fall in mountainous areas with an elevation of more than 1,000 meters above sea level, a threshold that includes the popular tourist heights in Soran.

The General Directorate provided specific details regarding precipitation patterns for urban centers as well.

The statement indicated that on Wednesday, there is a possibility of snowfall in the centers of the Sulaymaniyah, Halabja, and Duhok governorates. In other areas, particularly within the borders of the Zakho and Raparin administrations, the precipitation pattern will consist of continuous drizzle that may escalate at times to torrential rain.

The weather system will also bring dynamic atmospheric conditions beyond precipitation. The directorate warned that thunderstorms will occur at times alongside the rainfall.

Additionally, wind speeds are forecast to increase on Tuesday, reaching velocities of over 25 kilometers per hour. These conditions will be accompanied by a thermal drop, with temperatures expected to witness a further decrease on Wednesday.

The convergence of high tourist numbers and active winter weather underscores the dual nature of the season for the Kurdistan Region.

While the heavy snowfall and cold temperatures present logistical challenges monitored by the meteorology departments, they simultaneously serve as the economic engine for the Soran Independent Administration, validating the Prime Minister’s vision for a globalized tourism sector anchored in the region’s unique natural assets.