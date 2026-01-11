PM Barzani Reaffirms Constitutional Framework in Meeting with Iraqi Deputy Speaker

Talks focus on parliamentary oversight, citizens’ rights, and Erbil–Baghdad relations.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Sunday received Farhad Atrushi, Deputy Speaker of the Iraqi Council of Representatives, for talks centered on the role of parliament in legislation, oversight, and safeguarding the rights of Iraq’s diverse communities, amid ongoing discussions over relations between Erbil and Baghdad.

According to a statement published by the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), the meeting addressed the active role of the Iraqi Council of Representatives as the country’s legislative authority, including its responsibilities in lawmaking, monitoring executive performance, and defending the rights of all Iraqi citizens and components without discrimination.

Prime Minister Barzani expressed his support for the Council of Representatives in fulfilling its constitutional mandate, emphasizing that a strong and effective parliament is essential for political stability, accountability, and balanced governance in Iraq.

He underscored that parliamentary oversight plays a key role in ensuring respect for the constitution and protecting the rights of regions and governorates.

The prime minister also stressed the importance of resolving outstanding issues between the Kurdistan Region and the federal government through dialogue grounded in the Iraqi constitution and existing agreements.

Long-standing disputes—particularly over budget allocations, oil and gas management, public sector salaries, and administrative authorities—have repeatedly strained relations between Erbil and Baghdad.

Barzani reiterated that adherence to constitutional provisions is the sustainable path toward resolving these disputes, warning that selective interpretation of the constitution undermines trust and destabilizes the federal system.

He emphasized the need to respect the Kurdistan Region’s status as a federal and constitutional entity, as enshrined in Iraq’s 2005 constitution.

The meeting comes at a time when Iraq’s political institutions are under increased pressure to deliver reforms, improve governance, and address economic challenges, while managing internal divisions and regional dynamics. For the Kurdistan Region, maintaining a stable and constitutionally based relationship with Baghdad remains a central policy priority of the KRG under Barzani’s leadership.

Farhad Atrushi, a Kurdish lawmaker and senior Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) parliamentary figure, has been involved in efforts to bridge gaps between federal institutions and the Kurdistan Region.

Discussions with the prime minister reflect ongoing attempts to strengthen coordination between the KRG and the Iraqi parliament, particularly on legislation affecting federal-regional relations.

Both sides stressed the importance of continued cooperation between the Kurdistan Regional Government and the Iraqi Council of Representatives to ensure that laws and policies reflect Iraq’s pluralistic nature and respect the rights of all its components.

By reaffirming support for parliament and calling for constitution-based solutions, Barzani signaled a continued commitment to institutional dialogue as the foundation for resolving disputes and preserving Iraq’s federal system, while safeguarding the political and legal status of the Kurdistan Region.