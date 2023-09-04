94 Syrian families leave al-Hol camp to return to Raqqa

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) reported on Sunday that 94 families have left al-Hol camp and returned to Raqqa.

The SOHR report said it was a gesture by the Syrian Democratic Council (SDC) and the Autonomous Administration and Northeast Syria (AANES) and mediation by tribes leaders in the region in an attempt by the Autonomous Administration to empty the camp.

Local authorities aim to relocate all the residents of the camp, comprising Iraqis, Syrians and third-country nationals.

The al-Hol camp is infamous for sheltering numerous families associated with ISIS, primarily consisting of individuals from Iraq and Syria. Additionally, it houses foreign ISIS members.

The AANES and Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) have consistently urged foreign nations to bring back their citizens.

On August 29, Kyrgyzstan repatriated 95 wives and children of ISIS families from camps in northeast Syria.

Furthermore, the Iraqi government has been actively repatriating its nationals from the camp.