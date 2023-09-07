KDP calls for amending Iraqi supreme court law

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) on Thursday called for the amendment of the Iraqi federal court’s law, according to a statement.

The call was made during the party’s leadership meeting in Erbil, where President Masoud Barzani presided over the session, according to a press release.

The ruling party called for the implementation of amending the Iraqi Federal Court’s law, as it is stated in the Iraqi constitution, the release added.

The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) has previously criticized the mechanism based on which the court has been established.

The court has recently suspended the implementation of the Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia’ Al-Sudani’s decree regarding the handover of the KDP’s headquarters in Kirkuk. The government described the decision as a “farce”.

The party leadership also highlighted the recent unrest in Kirkuk, where four Kurdish protestors were killed on Saturday.

The Kurdistan Region has said the court had issued a number of decisions "against" the Kurdish region.

Calling for a joint KRG-Iraqi government investigation committee into the violations committed against Kurdish protestors, the party said those responsible for the “chaos” should be brought to justice, the statement added.

The party also called for compensating the families of the victims.

Regarding the outstanding issues between Erbil and Baghdad, the party reiterated its call for implementing the budget and drafting the oil and gas bill in order to be passed in the parliament.