Kurdistan Region takes measures to move Kurdish-Iranian dissident groups away from Iran’s borders: Iraqi FM

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24 ) – The Kurdistan Region has taken necessary measures to move Kurdish-Iranian dissident groups away from its Iranian borders, the Iraqi Minister of Foreign Affairs Fuad Hussein announced on Tuesday, days ahead of Iran’s ultimatum for the removal of the forces on its border.

Hussein’s remarks came during a joint presser with his Austrian counterpart in Baghdad.

Without elaborating on specifics, the foreign minister asserted the Kurdistan Region has taken “necessary measures” to remove the armed groups from the Iranian borders, per the Baghdad-Tehran security deal to relocate the members of the opposition to areas inside the Kurdish region.

“Our constitution doesn’t allow any non-Iraqi or even Iraqi group or party to use the Iraqi territories to attack neighboring countries,” Hussein told reporters.

Tehran and Ankara have previously bombarded and launched military operations against Kurdish militant groups based in Iraq.

READ MORE: Iran warns resuming attacks if opposition groups remain armed in Iraq

Should the Iraqi government fail to move the forces away from the border by Sept. 19, Tehran has forewarned it would resume its drone and artillery shelling against the suspected positions of the Kurdish forces inside the Kurdistan Region, which had witnessed rounds of attacks last year.

While Kurdish leadership has condemned drone attacks from its neighbors on its soil, the Region’s officials have empathized with the security concerns of its neighbors and have said on numerous occasions that they would not allow Iraq’s semiautonomous region to pose a threat to its neighboring countries.

READ MORE: PM Barzani condemns ‘violations’ of Kurdish, Iraqi sovereignty after Iranian missile, drone attacks