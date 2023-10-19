Three drones attacked US base in al-Tanf: SOHR

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) on Thursday reported that the US-held 55-kilometer deconfliction zone around al-Tanf in southern Syria was attacked with three unmanned drones launched by Iran-backed groups.

So far, the US-led coalition or CENTCOM have not confirmed the report.

Established in March 2016, the Al-Tanf is a US military base in the Homs Governorate, in central Syria.

SOHR said two of the drones were reportedly shot down, while one drone caused material damage.

The Telegram channel Sabereen news, which is affiliated with Iran-backed groups, also reported three drones targeted the Tanf base.

Moreover, the SOHR report also said explosions were heard within Koniko gas field coalition base in Deir ez-Zor.

Yesterday, there were also drone attacks on coalition bases in Iraq.

On Wednesday, US CENTCOM confirmed that the US military defended itself against three drones near US and coalition forces in Iraq.

“In western Iraq, U.S. forces engaged two drones, destroying one and damaging the second, resulting in minor injuries to Coalition forces,” CENTCOM said.

“Separately in northern Iraq (Kurdistan Region), U.S. forces engaged and destroyed a drone, resulting in no injuries or damage. We are continuing to assess the impacts to operations.”

The Kurdistan Region Directorate General of Counter-Terrorism (CTD) in a Facebook post confirmed that on Oct. 18, a drone crashed near an isolated region near the village of Batas within Erbil's Harir district.

The US CENTCOM said they are “vigilantly monitoring the situation in Iraq and the region. We want to emphasize U.S. forces will defend U.S. and Coalition forces against any threat.”

The new attacks by Iranian-backed groups come amid heightened tensions in the Middle East over the Israeli-Hamas conflict.

The SOHR report said that Iran-backed armed groups will continue to launch attacks on US forces under the slogan of “Revenge for Gaza”.