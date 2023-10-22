One civilian killed in explosion in Qamishlo: SOHR

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – A civilian was killed in the city centre of Qamishlo in an explosion, the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) reported.

The explosion was caused by a drone strike or an improvised explosive device (IED) explosion in the Kornish road near the Al-Quwetli roundabout.

The Syria-based Rojava Information Centre (RIC) said it is still uncertain if it was a Turkish drone strike or an IED explosion.

Also, the SOHR later reported that the explosion was caused by an IED, although initially the human rights watchdog said the explosion was caused by a drone strike.