U.S. Says 44 Commercial Vessels Turned Back in Iran Blockade Operations

CENTCOM said U.S. Marines aboard the USS New Orleans (LPD 18) are standing watch in the Arabian Sea, enforcing restrictions on maritime traffic linked to Iranian ports.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — The U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) said Thursday that 44 commercial vessels have been directed to turn around or return to port as part of ongoing U.S. naval blockade operations targeting Iran.

In a statement posted on X, CENTCOM said U.S. Marines aboard the USS New Orleans (LPD 18) are standing watch in the Arabian Sea, enforcing restrictions on maritime traffic linked to Iranian ports.

“As of today, 44 commercial vessels have been directed to turn around or return to port,” the statement said.

The blockade, which began on April 13, aims to halt all shipping entering or leaving Iran. CENTCOM reported intercepting dozens of vessels and seizing at least one Iranian-flagged cargo ship.

Iran has retaliated by closing the Strait of Hormuz to foreign shipping, with reports indicating the deployment of sea mines and fast boats. Iranian officials have said the closure will remain in place until the United States lifts its blockade.

The standoff has disrupted global shipping, with over 2,000 vessels stranded near the Strait. Despite some tankers attempting to bypass restrictions, overall maritime traffic in the region has declined significantly.