EU Hits Back at ‘Unacceptable’ Trump Over 25% Vehicle Tariffs

The European Union strongly criticizes new US tariffs on vehicle imports, warning of rising tensions and questioning Washington’s reliability in trade commitments.

45 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - A fresh transatlantic dispute is unfolding as Donald Trump announced sweeping new tariffs on European vehicle imports, prompting a sharp rebuke from the European Union, which labeled the move “unacceptable” and a sign of growing instability in US trade policy.

Speaking on Friday, Trump declared that tariffs on cars and trucks exported from the EU to the United States would rise to 25%, accusing the bloc of failing to comply with an existing trade agreement. The measures are set to take effect next week, marking a significant escalation in economic tensions between the two long-standing partners.

EU Pushback and Accusations of Unreliability

The response from Brussels was swift and pointed. Bernd Lange, chair of the European Parliament’s trade committee, criticized the decision, describing the United States as “unreliable” in its dealings.

“This latest move demonstrates just how unreliable the US side is,” Lange said, adding that such actions undermine trust between close partners. He further characterized Trump’s approach as “unacceptable,” stressing that the EU had adhered to a framework trade deal agreed upon in Scotland the previous year.

Lange also accused Washington of repeatedly breaching the agreement, citing tariffs imposed on more than 400 products containing steel and aluminum, which he said now face average duties of 26%.

Despite the criticism, the Trump administration defended its position. A US official maintained that the EU had failed to meet its obligations under the autos agreement after eight months, reinforcing the president’s justification for the tariff increase.

Trump, speaking at the White House, framed the policy as a strategic push to shift manufacturing into the United States. He argued that higher tariffs would compel European automakers to accelerate the relocation of production facilities to American soil, where they would avoid the new levies.

The new tariffs represent a sharp increase from previous levels. Historically, the US imposed a 2.5% tariff on passenger vehicles imported from the EU, while light trucks were already subject to a 25% duty. Trump’s decision effectively aligns passenger car tariffs with the higher truck rate, significantly raising the cost of European automotive exports.

The move comes amid broader economic tensions between Washington and Brussels over trade policies, market access, and industrial competition. While both sides had previously sought to avoid a full-scale trade war through negotiated frameworks, recent developments suggest a renewed period of friction.

As both sides dig in, the latest tariff escalation risks further straining US-EU relations, with the potential for retaliatory measures looming. The dispute underscores the fragility of transatlantic trade ties at a time when economic cooperation remains critical.