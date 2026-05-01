Erbil-Tehran Flights Resume After Two-Month Suspension

Ahmed Hoshyar, General Director of Erbil International Airport, told Kurdistan24 that operations between Erbil and Tehran resumed today following a suspension triggered by regional tensions linked to the conflict involving the United States, Israel, and Iran.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Flights between Erbil and Tehran have officially resumed after being suspended for more than two months, airport officials confirmed on Friday.

Ahmed Hoshyar, General Director of Erbil International Airport, told Kurdistan24 that operations between Erbil and Tehran resumed today following a suspension triggered by regional tensions linked to the conflict involving the United States, Israel, and Iran.

Hoshyar stressed that the decision to restart flights was taken after ensuring full safety standards for passengers and air navigation. He added that air connectivity is gradually returning to normal as regional conditions stabilize.

According to the updated schedule, two weekly flights will operate between Erbil and Tehran, while one weekly flight is planned between Jalal Talabani International Airport and Tehran. Authorities also indicated that the Sulaimani–Tehran route is expected to resume in the coming days.

Regional airspace was fully closed on February 28 amid escalating military tensions involving Israel, the United States, and Iran. Prior to the full closure, some flights had already been suspended in January due to reduced passenger demand and economic pressures rather than direct security threats.