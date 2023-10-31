PM Barzani congratulates Kurdistan 24 on 8th anniversary

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Tuesday extended his congratulations on the occasion of the 8th anniversary of the Kurdistan 24’s establishment.

Barzani hailed the Kurdistan 24’s role in covering the fight against ISIS eight years ago when the Kurdistan Region’s Peshmerga forces defeated the extremist group in the areas that had previously fallen to them.

“Kurdistan 24 became Peshmerga’s platform and podium that time and [was able] to convey the unprecedented victories of Peshmerga to the world,” the premier said, extending his congratulations to the leadership and staff of the media outlet.

He hoped that Kurdistan 24 would maintain its coverage and work as a professional media to “raise awareness in the society, enhance the culture of peaceful coexistence, and deliver the truth based on facts with a national responsibility to defend the Kurdistan Region’s achievements and rights.”

Established in 2015, the Erbil-based news channel has been covering the major Kurdish and Iraqi events impartially, in Kurdish (Kurmanji and Sorani), Arabic, English, Persian, and Turkish through its website and social media as well as television.

“Our aim is to cover news with a Kurdish spirit”, Ahmed Zawiti, General Manager of Kurdistan 24, said early Tuesday.

Through its radio, the media organization also broadcasts local and international developments to a Kurdish audience.

Numerous international media organizations have relied on Kurdistan 24 reporting.