PM Barzani, UK chief diplomat discuss Iranian attacks on Erbil

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Thursday discussed the recent Iranian attacks on the capital Erbil with the United Kingdom Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs in Davos, Switzerland.

The meeting came on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos.

The deadly Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) attacks on a residential place in Erbil, where at least four people were killed, was the main topic for the discussions between Barzani and Cameron, according to a statement from the premier’s office.

The UK secretary extended his deep condolences to the premier and strongly condemned the attacks, it added.

We have a very important relationship with the UK.



In Davos today, I thanked FS @David_Cameron for the UK’s unequivocal condemnation of the attack on Erbil and its strong support for KRI and Iraq. #KurdistanAtDavos #wef24 pic.twitter.com/velE4Jfbdu — Masrour Barzani (@masrourbarzani) January 18, 2024

The attacks are “unjustifiable and unacceptable” and violate Iraqi sovereignty, the diplomat said.

The UK Ambassador to Iraq Stephen Hitchen on Wednesday met with Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) President Masoud Barzani and similarly expressed his country’s condolences. The party leader, in turn, expressed his appreciation for the country’s support and solidarity.

The US, UK, and United Nations strongly condemned the attacks, which were the second of its kind by the IRGC on private residences in Erbil in two years.

The deadly attacks have taken center stage in the discussions between Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani and leaders of various countries on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Switzerland’s Davos.