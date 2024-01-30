Unidentified drone crashes in Altun Kupri

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Kurdistan24 reporter Dilan Barzan reported on Tuesday that a drone had crashed in the village of Nabiyawa in Altun Kupri District (known as Pirde in Kurdish).

Preliminary information suggests that the drone was being used for surveillance purposes. However, the security forces, particularly the commander of joint operations in Kirkuk, have not yet provided any details regarding the crash.

According to the villagers, the drone flew over the area for a while, and then a part of the drone caught fire before falling, ultimately leading to its destruction.

The reporter also stated that the drone crashed without causing any casualties due to the fact that the area was agricultural land.

No country or group has thus far taken responsibility for the drone.

Since the onset of the Gaza conflict last October, upwards of 160 drone and missile strikes have been launched against US and Coalition bases by Iran-backed armed groups.

Previously on Sept. 28, 2022, Kurdistan24 reporter Soran Kamaran was injured while covering ongoing Iranian attacks on the Kurdistan Freedom Party (PAK) base in the Altun Kupri.

