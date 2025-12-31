Russia Accuses Ukraine of Drone Attack on Putin Residence as Kyiv and EU Reject Claim

Ukrainian officials dismissed the accusation as a fabrication aimed at influencing ongoing diplomatic efforts, while the European Union said the claim appeared intended to derail peace initiatives.

3 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Russia’s defense ministry on Wednesday released a video it said showed a Ukrainian drone shot down near President Vladimir Putin’s residence in northwest Russia earlier this week, an allegation firmly rejected by Kyiv and Brussels.

Moscow claimed the drone was launched at Putin’s residence in the Novgorod region on the night of December 28–29, describing the incident as a “terrorist attack” and a “personal attack” on the Russian president.

Ukrainian officials dismissed the accusation as a fabrication aimed at influencing ongoing diplomatic efforts, while the European Union said the claim appeared intended to derail peace initiatives.

The video published by the defense ministry, filmed at night, shows what appears to be a damaged drone lying in the snow in a forested area. Russian officials said the attack was “targeted, carefully planned and carried out in stages,” alleging a “mass” drone launch that began around 7:00 p.m. on December 28.

They added that the residence itself was not damaged and did not disclose Putin’s whereabouts at the time, citing security considerations. The locations of the Russian leader’s residences are typically kept secret.

The ministry also released footage of a man it identified as a local witness from the settlement of Roshchino. No independent verification of the claims has been provided.

Ukraine swiftly rejected the accusation. Kyiv described the allegation as a “lie” and a “fabrication” designed to manipulate the peace process, noting that it surfaced shortly after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky held talks with US President Donald Trump in Florida.

The European Union echoed that assessment, saying the claim appeared aimed at undermining diplomatic momentum.

The US-based Institute for the Study of War (ISW), which closely monitors the conflict, said it had not observed the type of corroborating evidence that typically accompanies confirmed Ukrainian long-range strikes.

“ISW has not seen any footage or reporting that usually follows Ukrainian deep strikes to corroborate the Kremlin’s claims of Ukrainian strikes threatening Putin’s residence in Novgorod Oblast,” the think tank said in its latest assessment.

The allegations come as Russia and Ukraine remain locked in a grinding war approaching its fourth year, with front lines largely stabilized but long-range strikes and drone attacks continuing to shape the conflict.

Both sides have increasingly relied on drones to target military infrastructure, logistics hubs, and, in some cases, symbolic locations far from the battlefield.

Russia has previously accused Ukraine of attempting to assassinate Putin or strike high-profile targets inside Russian territory, most notably after a drone incident over the Kremlin in May 2023, which Moscow also described as an assassination attempt. Ukraine denied responsibility in that case as well.

In recent weeks, Russian officials have intensified rhetoric warning that Moscow is prepared to pursue its war aims by force if negotiations fail. Putin, who has been in power since December 1999, has reiterated that Russia intends to seize full control of Ukrainian regions it has unilaterally declared part of the Russian Federation, including areas it does not fully occupy.

Analysts say the latest allegation fits a broader pattern. According to the ISW, Kremlin officials are using the purported drone incident to reinforce long-standing demands first issued in 2021 and 2022, including security guarantees from the West and Ukrainian concessions that Kyiv and its allies have repeatedly rejected.

Russian officials have suggested that the alleged attack will lead to a tougher negotiating posture, raising concerns that the claim could further complicate already fragile diplomatic efforts. The timing—following high-level contacts between Kyiv and Washington—has added to skepticism among Ukraine’s supporters.

As the war continues, information battles and competing narratives remain a central feature of the conflict, with both sides accusing the other of provocation and disinformation.

Whether Russia’s claim will materially affect diplomatic tracks remains unclear, but the episode underscores how quickly tensions can flare even as talks are discussed behind the scenes.