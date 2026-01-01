Deadly Explosion at Swiss Ski Resort Bar Leaves Heavy Casualties

Regional newspaper Le Nouvelliste reported, citing unnamed sources, that around 40 people may have been killed and up to 100 injured. Police have not confirmed these figures.

4 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — A fire and apparent explosion tore through a crowded bar in the luxury Swiss ski resort town of Crans-Montana during New Year’s Eve celebrations, killing and injuring several people in what authorities described as a serious and ongoing emergency.

Police in the Wallis canton said a “fire of undetermined origin” broke out shortly after midnight at Le Constellation, a bar popular with tourists, as revelers were ringing in the New Year. “Several people lost their lives and others were injured,” police said in a statement, adding that a major emergency response was immediately launched.

“A large contingent of police, firefighters, and rescue workers went to the scene to assist the numerous victims,” the statement said, noting that rescue and security operations were still ongoing hours after the incident.

Police spokesman Gaetan Lathion earlier told AFP that there had first been an “explosion of unknown origin” at around 1:30 a.m. local time (0030 GMT). He said more than 100 people were gathered inside the bar at the time of the blast and fire.

While authorities have not released an official death toll, Swiss media reported potentially high casualties. Swiss daily Blick cited a doctor at the scene as suggesting the number of fatalities could be in the “dozens.”

Regional newspaper Le Nouvelliste reported, citing unnamed sources, that around 40 people may have been killed and up to 100 injured. Police have not confirmed these figures.

Images published by Swiss media showed the building engulfed in flames, with people screaming and fleeing into the darkness as emergency crews arrived. Several hours after the incident, AFP photographers reported multiple ambulances lining the road leading out of Crans-Montana.

Some Swiss outlets suggested the fire may have been triggered by pyrotechnics used during a concert inside the venue, but police stressed that the cause remains unknown and under investigation.

Authorities have stated that the area around the bar has been completely closed to the public, and a no-fly zone has been imposed over Crans-Montana as emergency services and investigators continue their work.

Crans-Montana is one of Switzerland’s most prestigious Alpine resorts and was crowded with domestic and international visitors for the New Year holiday, heightening concerns as officials work to determine the full scale and cause of the tragedy.



The news article was updated on Jan. 1, 2026, at 11:37 am.

This is a developing story!.....