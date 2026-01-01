Regional Powers Urge Hezbollah to Disarm Amid Rising Pressure and Israeli Threats

Reliable sources told Asharq al-Awsat on Thursday that Egypt, Qatar, and Turkey sent coordinated diplomatic messages to Hezbollah, describing them as a “last chance” to avoid further escalation.

26 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Several regional countries have issued strong warnings to Hezbollah, urging the group to hand over its weapons to the Lebanese state or face the risk of an Israeli military strike and growing international isolation, according to senior sources.

Reliable sources told Asharq al-Awsat on Thursday that Egypt, Qatar, and Turkey sent coordinated diplomatic messages to Hezbollah, describing them as a “last chance” to avoid further escalation. The messages stressed that transferring Hezbollah’s weapons to state control is essential to prevent an Israeli attack that could further isolate the group from most Lebanese communities and the international community.

The warnings come amid intensified regional and international pressure, following repeated concerns that Hezbollah’s insistence on retaining weapons outside state authority could lead to severe political and economic consequences, in addition to the risk of a large-scale military confrontation.

Despite Hezbollah Secretary General Naim Qassem’s continued rejection of disarmament and his insistence on maintaining the group’s Iranian-backed arsenal, sources said the balance of power has shifted significantly since the Gaza war. Hezbollah is reported to have lost much of its military capability and is no longer in a position to dictate the terms of the confrontation. As a result, regional states, European countries, and even the United States—through indirect channels—are urging the group to accept the state’s monopoly on arms.

According to the report, the Lebanese army, with support from the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), has for the first time in around 50 years established effective control south of the Litani River. The army has also seized a Hezbollah tunnel and confiscated long-range missiles.

In a related development, the Palestinian Liberation Organization (PLO) has handed over a substantial number of heavy weapons, including anti-tank missiles, to the Lebanese army. Observers say the move increases pressure on Hezbollah and allied groups, such as Hamas, to place their weapons under state authority.

The Lebanese government, led by Prime Minister Nawaf Salam and backed by President Joseph Aoun, has repeatedly reaffirmed that the principle of “weapons exclusively in the hands of the state” is non-negotiable and irreversible.

Meanwhile, the Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation reported on Friday that Israel has officially approved plans for a large-scale military operation targeting all Hezbollah positions in Lebanon. According to the report, the plan is intended as a final pressure measure should the Lebanese government fail to disarm Hezbollah. The operation was reportedly prepared by Israel’s military high command in coordination with intelligence and operational units.