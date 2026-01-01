Turkish Defense Minister Calls for Implementation of March 10 SDF-Damascus Agreement

“The key to the success of the peace process is the implementation of the March 10 agreement by the Syrian Democratic Forces,” Guler said.

2 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Turkey’s Defense Minister Yasar Guler said on Thursday that Ankara’s relations with the new governments in Syria and Iraq have helped create a shared understanding on regional security, stressing that lasting stability depends on the implementation of the March 10 agreement between the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and the new Syrian government.

“The key to the success of the peace process is the implementation of the March 10 agreement by the Syrian Democratic Forces,” Guler said, according to a statement from the Turkish Defense Ministry. He added that Turkey’s primary objective is to end the ongoing fighting and eliminate all threats to its national security.

Guler’s remarks come amid renewed diplomatic engagement between Ankara, Damascus, and Baghdad, as regional actors seek to address security challenges following political changes in Syria and Iraq.

The March 10 agreement, signed between the SDF and Syria’s new government, outlines steps toward integrating SDF-controlled areas into the Syrian state framework. The deal includes provisions related to security coordination, the return of state institutions to West Kurdistan (northeastern Syria), and guarantees regarding the rights of local communities, with the stated aim of reducing tensions and preventing further conflict.

Turkey has repeatedly voiced support for the agreement’s implementation, viewing it as a pathway to curbing armed activity near its borders and preventing the presence of groups Ankara considers a security threat. The Turkish Defense Ministry has previously urged all parties to fully adhere to the terms of the accord.

Despite the agreement, its implementation has faced delays and challenges on the ground, as negotiations continue over security arrangements and administrative authority. Ankara has warned that failure to enforce the deal could undermine broader efforts to stabilize northern Syria and the wider region.