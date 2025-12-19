DEM Party Condemns Insults Against Leyla Zana, Calls for Legal Action

the DEM Party protested the offensive slogans chanted by fans during the match between Bursaspor and Somaspor, describing the language used as unacceptable and deeply concerning.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – The Peoples' Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party) on Friday issued a strong statement condemning insults directed at prominent Kurdish politician Leyla Zana during a football match in Turkey.

In its statement, the DEM Party protested the offensive slogans chanted by fans during the match between Bursaspor and Somaspor, describing the language used as unacceptable and deeply concerning. The party said the incident reflects what it called a “racist and fascist mentality” that has no place in sports or society.

The DEM Party urged relevant ministries and state institutions to launch a thorough investigation into the incident and take necessary measures to prevent similar acts in the future. It stressed that stadiums should not become platforms for hate speech or discrimination.

The statement further noted that the repeated targeting of Leyla Zana highlights the urgent need for stronger legislation in Turkey to combat hate speech. According to the party, criminal penalties for insults that go beyond the limits of freedom of expression should be increased to effectively deter such behavior.

The incident sparked widespread reactions on social media and among political circles, renewing debate over racism, hate speech, and accountability in sports venues across the country.

