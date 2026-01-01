What Powers Does Iraq’s President Hold Under The Constitution?

Iraq’s constitution defines the president’s powers, term limits, election process, and role in safeguarding unity, ratifying laws, and overseeing government formation within set legal timelines.

3 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Behind the symbolic stature of Iraq’s presidency lies a carefully defined constitutional role, one that combines guardianship of the state with specific executive and ceremonial powers. Since 2003, the post has followed a political convention assigning it to the Kurdish component, placing it at the heart of Iraq’s federal balance.

Under Iraq’s political custom established after 2003, the position of President of the Republic is allocated to the Kurds and is regarded as the highest sovereign post in the country. On Oct. 13, 2022, Latif Rashid was elected as the ninth President of the Republic of Iraq. The presidential term lasts four years and may be renewed for only one additional term.

The President of the Republic plays an important role in preserving stability and addressing disputes. This role is reflected in his ongoing meetings with Prime Minister Mohammed Shia’ al-Sudani, where discussions focus on major national issues, including the federal budget, the salaries of the Kurdistan Region, and elections.

The powers of the President of the Republic are clearly outlined in several articles of Iraq’s permanent constitution. The President is described as the guardian of the constitution and the symbol of Iraq’s unity and sovereignty. He holds a number of constitutional authorities that may be exercised in cases of constitutional violations or injustices committed against Iraq’s components and peoples. Some of these powers are considered significant and may be used to defend Kurdish rights and overturn illegal or unconstitutional decisions.

According to Article 66 of the constitution, federal executive authority consists of the President of the Republic and the Council of Ministers, both of whom exercise their powers in accordance with the constitution and the law. Article 67 states that the President is the head of state and a symbol of national unity, tasked with preserving Iraq’s independence, sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity, and ensuring adherence to the constitution.

Article 73 details the President’s main authorities. These include issuing special pardons upon the recommendation of the Prime Minister, provided that those convicted of international crimes, terrorism, or financial and administrative corruption are excluded. The President ratifies international treaties and agreements after they are approved by parliament and endorses laws passed by the Council of Representatives. Laws are considered ratified if 15 days pass after they are sent to the presidency without being returned.

The President also calls the Council of Representatives to convene its first session after the ratification of election results, on the condition that this occurs within 15 days. He grants medals and decorations upon the recommendation of the Prime Minister and in accordance with the law, approves the appointment of ambassadors, issues republican decrees, and ratifies death sentences issued by competent courts.

The process of electing the President of the Republic within the Iraqi parliament follows several stages. On Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025, the parliamentary presidency opened nominations for the post, allowing eligible candidates to submit their applications. After the nomination period closes, candidates are vetted to ensure they meet legal requirements, and the names of approved candidates are officially announced.

Parliament then holds a special session to elect the President. For the session to be valid, a quorum of two-thirds of the total members of parliament must be present, amounting to 219 lawmakers. In the first round of voting, a candidate must obtain the votes of two-thirds of the attending members, also 219 votes, in accordance with Article 70 of the constitution.

If no candidate secures the required votes in the first round, the election moves to a second round. In this round, only the two candidates who received the highest number of votes in the first round compete. The candidate who receives the most votes in the second round is declared the new President of the Republic and takes the constitutional oath to assume office.

The conditions for candidacy are defined by law. The candidate must be an Iraqi citizen born to Iraqi parents, be at least 40 years old, hold a university degree, possess political experience, and be known for integrity and competence. The candidate must not have been convicted of crimes related to honor and must believe in upholding the rule of law, national unity, and state security.

According to Article 72 of the constitution, after the election of the parliamentary presidency, the Iraqi parliament has 30 days to elect a new President of the Republic. Once elected, the President tasks the candidate of the largest parliamentary bloc, which by political convention belongs to the Shiite component, with forming the new federal government.

The official residence of the President of the Republic of Iraq is the Salam Palace, located in Baghdad’s Green Zone, from where the President conducts daily state affairs.

This comes as the Iraqi parliament, during sessions held on Dec. 29 and 30, 2025, elected its new leadership for the sixth legislative term. The process concluded with the election of Haibat al-Halbousi as Speaker of Parliament, Adnan Fayhan as First Deputy Speaker, and Farhad Atrushi as Second Deputy Speaker.

Defined by the constitution and shaped by political convention, the Iraqi presidency remains a pivotal institution in safeguarding the state’s unity, guiding government formation, and maintaining constitutional order.